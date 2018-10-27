US mail bombs: The officials who arrested the man said that he had a lengthy criminal record. Reports suggest that the explosives were reportedly recovered from the houses of people who had criticised the US President Donald Trump.

The security authorities in Florida reportedly arrested a man on Friday and charged him with sending 13 mail bombs to high-profile figures including former US President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and several others. The officials who arrested the man said that he had a lengthy criminal record. As per reports, the Florida man was arrested on the same day the authorities had recovered three more explosives from Florida, New York and California. The arrested man was identified as Cesar Sayoc (56). The authorities claimed that he has a criminal record and was also arrested in the past making bomb threats.

Since the first bomb was found, the authorities were put on high alert and had also warned the potential targets. As per reports, the authorities, in a stretch of 5-day tense searches, recovered at least one bomb day. Reports suggest that the explosives were reportedly recovered from the houses of people who had criticised the US President Donald Trump. The official reports claim that the suspect had been charged for mailing explosives, threatening high-profile figures including former presidents.

If found guilty Cesar could face prison time upto 48 years. Commenting on the reports, FBI Director Christopher Wray stated that the 13 explosives that were found were improvised explosive devices (IED). Reports claim that the security agencies zeroed on Cesar after they found his fingerprints on one of the envelopes containing the bomb that was addressed to US Representatives Maxine Waters.

As per the complaint filed by federal prosecutors in Southern District of New York, the bomb packages that were sent to former President Barack Obama, former CIA director John Brennan and Maxin Waters, contained a picture of each person with an ‘X’ marked with red colour. Reports suggest that bombs were also found at CNN offices.

Meanwhile, the FBI Director kept shush on reports of questioning if the recovered explosive devices could be detonated. He added that investigations are underway to ascertain if the devices could be exploded.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More