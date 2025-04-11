Home
US Man Accused Of Engaging In Sexual Activity With Dead Body On NYC Subway

In a deeply unsettling case, a man is currently wanted by police for allegedly performing sexual acts on a deceased individual aboard a New York City subway train.

In a deeply unsettling case, a man is currently wanted by police for allegedly performing sexual acts on a deceased individual aboard a New York City subway train.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday on a southbound R train near the Whitehall Street station in Lower Manhattan.

Victim Believed to Have Died Naturally

Investigators believe the victim, a homeless man, died from natural causes before the alleged crime took place.

The suspect and the victim did not appear to know each other, according to authorities. The suspect is now being sought on charges of sexual misconduct.

Police sources shared that the act occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The accused reportedly engaged in necrophilic activity with the corpse while on the train.

Suspect Caught on Camera

Security footage captured the shocking moment, revealing the suspect’s actions just before midnight.

He exited the train around 12:08 a.m., shortly after the incident. Authorities have released a description in hopes of identifying and locating him.

The man was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a black hooded jacket layered over a yellow hoodie, jeans, and red-and-white sneakers. He also carried a backpack.

Timeline of the Events

According to the New York Post, the deceased man is believed to have boarded the train around 8 p.m.

The suspect reportedly got on the train roughly three hours later, though the exact station remains unclear.

By 11:45 p.m., he was seen engaging in the act on surveillance footage, police said. Shortly after, he departed the train.

ALSO READ: "Hand in Glove" With China? Meta Whistleblower's Explosive Claims About Mark Zuckerberg

 

