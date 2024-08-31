US Man’s Prediction Proves Right With Winning 1 Crore Jackpot

Cameron Vick, confident in his chances, purchased a $1 ticket from the North Carolina Education Lottery's website.

A North Carolina man’s bold prediction of winning the Cash 5 lotto on August 20 came true, resulting in a substantial prize of $160,756 (Rs 1,34,85,828). Cameron Vick, confident in his chances, purchased a $1 ticket from the North Carolina Education Lottery’s website. His confidence was rewarded when he matched the winning numbers, securing the hefty payout.

The 37-year-old Mr. Vick shared with lottery officials that he had told a man on his route about his expectation of winning the Cash 5 jackpot.

“I told him, ‘I’m going to win this one,'” he recalled.

“It was just an impulse decision,” he said. “I really just decided to play on a whim.”

Vick mentioned that after his win, he shared the news with a friend.

“He hugged me and started crying,” Vick said.

According to a statement from the North Carolina Education Lottery, “He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday and, after mandatory federal and state tax deductions, took home $114,941. Vick said he plans to use his winnings for home repairs.”

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina, where players can purchase their tickets at retail locations or online through the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Tuesday’s jackpot stands at $236,000. The odds of winning the Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.