US Marines Assaulted by Turkish Nationalists During Port Visit in Izmir

Two US Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) were assaulted by a small crowd in Izmir, Turkey on September 2, 2024,. The incident, which occurred in the afternoon, was captured on video and widely circulated on social media. The Marines, stationed aboard the USS Wasp as part of a routine deployment, were attacked while on liberty during a scheduled port visit.

Details of the Assault

According to a statement from the US Sixth Fleet, the Marines were attacked at approximately 3:30 p.m. “Two US Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), embarked aboard USS Wasp (LHD 1), were attacked in Izmir, Türkiye, while on liberty during a regularly scheduled port visit,” the US Navy confirmed.

The video footage of the incident depicts several individuals restraining the Marines, with one of the Marines repeatedly calling for help. The crowd, reportedly affiliated with the Turkish Youth Union—a nationalist group known for its anti-American sentiments—chanted “Yankee, go home!” and placed a bag over one Marine’s head.

Immediate Response and Outcome

The Marines were able to escape with the help of nearby service members. Following the attack, they were evaluated at a local hospital but reported no injuries and have since returned to their ship.

The US embassy in Turkey confirmed the assault and praised the swift intervention of Turkish authorities. Local police promptly responded to the situation, arresting 15 individuals connected with the Turkish Youth Union. The Izmir Governorship has announced that a judicial investigation is underway, with the suspects cooperating with the authorities.

USS Wasp’s Recent Activities

The USS Wasp had arrived in Izmir just a day prior to the incident as part of its scheduled port visit. The visit followed joint military training exercises in the region. The 24th MEU is currently deployed with the Wasp Amphibious Readiness Group (WSP ARG) in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, where it supports U.S., Allied, and partner interests, including those in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The unit remains prepared for any mission and is positioned to deter aggression.

Official Reactions

The US Navy issued a statement regarding the incident, emphasizing the importance of the Marines’ role in supporting regional stability. “The 24th MEU is currently on a routine deployment with the Wasp Amphibious Readiness Group (WSP ARG) in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, ready for any mission and postured to deter aggression,” the statement read.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Measures

The attack has sparked discussions on the safety of US service members abroad and the need for heightened security measures. The swift actions of local authorities in apprehending suspects and the lack of serious injuries to the Marines have been noted as positive outcomes. The ongoing judicial investigation aims to address the motivations behind the attack and ensure that justice is served.