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Home > World News > US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Capture Senate And House, Trump Suffers Major Setback | Check Winners, Party Tally

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Capture Senate And House, Trump Suffers Major Setback | Check Winners, Party Tally

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats have pulled off a stunning electoral upset, capturing control of both the US Senate and House of Representatives and dealing a major blow to Donald Trump’s administration. From crucial Senate flips to key House victories, check the party-wise tally, state-wise winners and biggest election surprises.

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Capture Senate And House, Trump Suffers Major Setback | Check Winners, Party Tally

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 15:15 IST

US Midterm Election Results 2026: The Democratic Party has secured control of both chambers of the US Congress in a major upset in the 2026 midterm elections, dealing a significant blow to President Donald Trump and the Republicans. Democrats flipped several Republican-held Senate seats and made substantial gains in the House of Representatives. Check the latest Senate and House results, party-wise seat tally and key state-wise winners.

The November 3 midterm elections have delivered a major political verdict in the United States, with voters choosing representatives for Congress amid widespread debate over the Trump administration’s policies, rising living costs and the country’s political direction.

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The results have changed the balance of power in Washington, giving Democrats control of both the Senate and the House for the first time in Trump’s current presidential term. The victories also put the Republican administration under increased political pressure as it enters the final two years of its term.

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Win Control Of Congress

Democrats have won both chambers of Congress after a series of significant victories across the country. The party overturned Republican advantages in several traditionally conservative states, including Texas, Kansas, Iowa and South Carolina.

In the Senate, Democrats flipped at least seven Republican-held seats, securing victories in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. They also defended important seats in Georgia and Michigan.

The House results were equally significant, with Democrats gaining more than two dozen congressional districts. Several of these victories came in constituencies that had backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

US Senate Election Results 2026: Party-Wise Tally

The Senate has 100 members, with 51 seats required for an outright majority. The 2026 election featured 35 contests, including special elections.

Democrats’ victories have shifted control of the upper chamber, ending the Republican majority.

Among the biggest Democratic victories were Josh Turek in Iowa, Adam Hamilton in Kansas, Troy Jackson in Maine, Roy Cooper in North Carolina, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Annie Andrews in South Carolina and James Talarico in Texas.

The Alaska Senate contest remained among the outstanding races in the latest reporting.

US Senate Election Results 2026: State-Wise Winners

Here are some of the major Senate results from the November 3 election:

  • Georgia: Jon Ossoff (Democrat) retained his Senate seat against Republican Mike Collins.

  • Iowa: Josh Turek (Democrat) defeated Republican Ashley Hinson.

  • Kansas: Adam Hamilton (Democrat) defeated incumbent Republican Roger Marshall.

  • Maine: Troy Jackson (Democrat) defeated Republican incumbent Susan Collins.

  • Michigan: Abdul El-Sayed (Democrat) won the Senate race against Republican Mike Rogers.

  • Minnesota: Peggy Flanagan (Democrat) won the open Senate seat against Republican Michele Tafoya.

  • New Hampshire: Chris Pappas (Democrat) defeated former Republican senator John Sununu.

  • North Carolina: Roy Cooper (Democrat) defeated Republican Michael Whatley.

  • Ohio: Sherrod Brown (Democrat) defeated Republican incumbent Jon Husted.

  • South Carolina: Annie Andrews (Democrat) defeated Republican Darline Graham.

  • Texas: James Talarico (Democrat) defeated Republican Ken Paxton.

These results include major party flips as well as Democratic victories in seats the party was defending. Some other Senate contests were still awaiting final calls in the latest election coverage.

US House Election Results 2026: Democrats Secure Majority

The fight for the House of Representatives also ended in a major Democratic victory. All 435 seats were contested, with 218 required to secure control of the chamber.

Democrats gained more than two dozen seats, overturning the Republican majority and positioning themselves to lead the House in the next Congress.

Hakeem Jeffries is expected to emerge as a leading contender for the Speaker’s position. If elected by House members, he would become the first Black Speaker in US history.

The Democratic gains also included victories in traditionally Republican areas, highlighting the scale of the party’s performance in the midterms.

Donald Trump Faces Major Political Setback After Midterm Results

The Democratic takeover of Congress represents a significant challenge for Donald Trump during the remaining two years of his presidency.

With Republicans losing control of both chambers, Trump’s administration will face greater scrutiny from congressional Democrats. The opposition will have increased influence over legislation, government oversight, investigations and the confirmation process for presidential nominees.

The results also highlighted the importance of economic concerns, particularly inflation and the rising cost of living, in shaping voter sentiment. The administration’s policies and handling of the Iran war also featured prominently in the election debate.

When Will The 2026 US Midterm Election Results Be Official?

Although major races have been called, election-night projections and preliminary vote counts are not the same as certified results.

Individual state election authorities are responsible for canvassing and certifying results. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) subsequently compiles federal election results using information reported by state authorities.

Voters can follow official updates through the Federal Election Commission, while the US Election Assistance Commission explains the process of counting, canvassing and certification.

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US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Capture Senate And House, Trump Suffers Major Setback | Check Winners, Party Tally
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US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Capture Senate And House, Trump Suffers Major Setback | Check Winners, Party Tally

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US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Capture Senate And House, Trump Suffers Major Setback | Check Winners, Party Tally
US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Capture Senate And House, Trump Suffers Major Setback | Check Winners, Party Tally
US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Capture Senate And House, Trump Suffers Major Setback | Check Winners, Party Tally
US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Capture Senate And House, Trump Suffers Major Setback | Check Winners, Party Tally
US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Capture Senate And House, Trump Suffers Major Setback | Check Winners, Party Tally

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