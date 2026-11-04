US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats

Indian-origin Democrat Pia Dandiya has made headlines after winning Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican businessman Casey Askar in a closely watched US election contest. The 39-year-old secured 51.9 per cent of the votes, marking a significant political achievement for the Indian-American community. With this victory, Dandiya has become the second Indian-American woman elected to the US House of Representatives, after Pramila Jayapal. Her win has drawn attention to the growing political influence of Indian-Americans in the United States.

Who Is Pia Dandiya?

Pia Dandiya is a 39-year-old Indian-American Democrat who was born and raised in Palm Beach County, Florida. She spent her childhood in Jupiter, where her parents settled after emigrating from Jaipur, India. Growing up in a family with Indian roots and American experiences, Dandiya developed an interest in public affairs and education, eventually pursuing higher studies at some of the country’s prestigious institutions.

INDIAN-AMERICAN PIA DANDIYA WINS FLORIDA CONGRESSIONAL RACE Pia Dandiya has made electoral history in Florida, defeating Republican Casey Askar to secure a seat in the US House. The Democrat, a former school principal whose parents immigrated from India, is set to bring another Indian-American perspective to Capitol Hill. — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 4, 2026

Harvard Graduate With a Master’s Degree in Education

Dandiya studied government at Harvard University, where she developed an academic foundation in politics and public policy. She later earned a master’s degree in education from Boston University. Her educational background and connection to the local community helped shape her political approach and campaign priorities.

How Did She Defeat Trump’s Republican Candidate?

Dandiya contested Florida’s 22nd Congressional District against Republican businessman Casey Askar. She secured 51.9 per cent of the votes to win the seat. Her victory was particularly significant given the political attention surrounding Republican leader Donald Trump and the broader contest between Democrats and Republicans. Although the district’s result represents a setback for the Republican candidate, Dandiya’s victory also marks an important moment for Indian-American representation in Congress.

Cost of Living, Healthcare Among Key Campaign Issues

During her campaign, Dandiya focused on issues directly affecting ordinary Americans. Her key priorities included the rising cost of living, corruption, healthcare, education and gun safety. By highlighting these concerns, she sought to connect with voters across her constituency. Her election victory has added another prominent Indian-American woman to the US political landscape, further strengthening the community’s representation in the country’s national legislature.

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