LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats

The Harvard graduate has become the second Indian-American woman elected to the US House of Representatives after Pramila Jayapal.

Dandiya won Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican businessman Casey Askar with 51.9 per cent of the votes. (Source:X)
Dandiya won Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican businessman Casey Askar with 51.9 per cent of the votes. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-11-04 13:27 IST

Indian-origin Democrat Pia Dandiya has made headlines after winning Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican businessman Casey Askar in a closely watched US election contest. The 39-year-old secured 51.9 per cent of the votes, marking a significant political achievement for the Indian-American community. With this victory, Dandiya has become the second Indian-American woman elected to the US House of Representatives, after Pramila Jayapal. Her win has drawn attention to the growing political influence of Indian-Americans in the United States.

Who Is Pia Dandiya?

Pia Dandiya is a 39-year-old Indian-American Democrat who was born and raised in Palm Beach County, Florida. She spent her childhood in Jupiter, where her parents settled after emigrating from Jaipur, India. Growing up in a family with Indian roots and American experiences, Dandiya developed an interest in public affairs and education, eventually pursuing higher studies at some of the country’s prestigious institutions.

You Might Be Interested In

Harvard Graduate With a Master’s Degree in Education

Dandiya studied government at Harvard University, where she developed an academic foundation in politics and public policy. She later earned a master’s degree in education from Boston University. Her educational background and connection to the local community helped shape her political approach and campaign priorities.

How Did She Defeat Trump’s Republican Candidate?

Dandiya contested Florida’s 22nd Congressional District against Republican businessman Casey Askar. She secured 51.9 per cent of the votes to win the seat. Her victory was particularly significant given the political attention surrounding Republican leader Donald Trump and the broader contest between Democrats and Republicans. Although the district’s result represents a setback for the Republican candidate, Dandiya’s victory also marks an important moment for Indian-American representation in Congress.

Cost of Living, Healthcare Among Key Campaign Issues

During her campaign, Dandiya focused on issues directly affecting ordinary Americans. Her key priorities included the rising cost of living, corruption, healthcare, education and gun safety. By highlighting these concerns, she sought to connect with voters across her constituency. Her election victory has added another prominent Indian-American woman to the US political landscape, further strengthening the community’s representation in the country’s national legislature.
Also Read: Watch Here: Man Falls From 3rd Floor Balcony Onto Iron Grill While Talking On Phone, Suffers Serious Injuries In Maharashtra – How Did It Happen?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats
Tags: Casey Askardonald trumpFlorida 22nd Congressional DistrictIndian-American womanIndian-Origin PoliticianPia DandiyaPia Dandiya election victoryPramila JayapalUS Midterm Election ResultsWho is Pia Dandiya

RELATED News

US Midterm Elections 2026 Result Live Updates: US Voters Reject Republicans In Massive Setback For Trump; Democrats Take Control Of US Congress

Trump Confirms US Attack on Iran Despite Election-Day Promise, Anti-Aircraft Facility Targeted Near Strait of Hormuz, What Changed After His Vow to Avoid War?

21-Year-Old Sailor From Gujarat Dies At Sea, 13 Rescued By Omani Coast Guard, What Happened To Their Cargo Ship Near Oman Amid War?

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress

Watch Video: 2 Helicopters Collide During Landing in Nepal’s Mount Everest Region, Accident Occurs in Snowy Solukhumbu District – What Happened Next?

LATEST NEWS

The Pet-Care ‘Convenience Trap’: Are We Making Pet Parenting Easier or Just More Complicated?

Every Treat Counts: Why Smarter Treating Matters for Healthier Pets

Class 3 Student Dies After Collapsing in East Delhi School; Incident Caught on CCTV

Routed Media Builds for the Next Phase of India’s Creator Economy

Symbolic Funeral Of Vice-Chancellor, Two FIRs And Suspension: Why Kerala HC Denied Exam Relief To 16 Students?

Ayushmann Khurrana Is The Latest Bollywood Actor To Receive An Extortion Threat: From Salman Khan To Tiger Shroff, Who Else Is On Bishnoi Gang’s Target List?

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats

WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Dayal Opticals Supports Goonj with a Contribution of 300 Pairs of Eyeglasses

Rejected Over Marriage, 20-Yr Woman Dies at Lover’s Doorstep in Ghazipur; His Attitude Changed After Becoming Police Constable—What Happened?

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats
US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats
US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats
US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats
US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats

QUICK LINKS