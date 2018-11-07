According to reports, the Democrats have picked up 23 House seats, putting them on track to reach the 218 needed to seize control from the Republican Party, also referred to as the GOP. After massive campaigning against President Trump Donald, the Democratic Party bagged victory in the United States House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections. With this victory, Democrats have the power to investigate Trump's tax returns and examine his anti-immigrant policies.

In one of the most bitterly fought US midterm elections 2018, the Democrats have picked up 23 House seats, putting them on track to reach the 218 needed to seize control from the Republican Party, also referred to as the GOP. After the enthusiastic participation of young voters in America, Democrats took the majority in the House of Representatives after they knocked off President Donald Trump’s Republicans in states such as Virginia, Florida, Colorado and Pennsylvania, but Republicans held on to Senate in the midterm US polls 2018. The Republicans retained control of the US Senate. Meanwhile, there were reports of serpentine queues, broken machines, concerns of ballot access and voting rights, mainly in Georgia and Atlanta.

Despite the mixed results for the Republicans’ at the US midterm elections 2018, President Donald Trump issued a triumphant tweet about Tuesday’s elections. In his first public comments about the 2018 midterm election results on Tuesday night, Trump tweeted: “Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!” With a majority in the House, the Democrats have the power to probe hardliner Trump’s tax returns and scrutinise his anti-immigrant policy and challenge his overtures to Korea, Russia and Saudi Arabia. Tuesday vote was the first election after the 2-16 presidential elections, in which Donald Trump defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

'Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!', tweets US President Donald Trump. #Midterms2018 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/FAa9j5G4T1 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2018

The key issues in the fray mainly are economy, women’s rights in America, immigration, Trump’s impeachment, health care and Supreme Court appointees. One of the important issues is Immigration, thought Trump managed to garner votes in November 2016, his anti-immigrant policies have been slammed not just by Democrats but by members of his own party. One such policy was the Trump administration’s separation of immigrant children from their parents.

Meanwhile, just weeks before the voting, America witnessed 2 mainly events. The first, a Trump supporter allegedly shipped pipe bombs to president’s Opposition candidates former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton. The second incident occurred in Pennsylvania when a gunman stormed a synagogue in Pittsburgh, which claimed 11 lives.

