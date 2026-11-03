LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Millions of Americans vote as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress. Check key updates, voting details and what the results could mean for Donald Trump’s second term.

Trump Fights to Retain Control of Congress as millions of Americans vote in the US Midterm Elections 2026 on November 3. (Source:Reuters)
Trump Fights to Retain Control of Congress as millions of Americans vote in the US Midterm Elections 2026 on November 3. (Source:Reuters)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-11-03 17:14 IST

The US Midterm Elections 2026 are underway on November 3, with millions of Americans heading to polling stations to decide the future balance of power in the US Congress. The crucial US Midterm Election 2026 contest is being closely watched as a major political test for President Donald Trump during his second term, with Republicans seeking to retain control of Congress while Democrats aim to regain a majority in the House of Representatives or Senate.

Polling stations are opening at different times across the country, with Vermont scheduled to begin voting as early as 5 am local time. A total of 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are being contested in the 2026 US elections. Democrats need a net gain of at least three seats in the House and four in the Senate to secure majorities in both chambers. Meanwhile, more than 57 million Americans had already cast their ballots by Monday, according to news agencies.

You Might Be Interested In

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Key Issues Shaping Voters’ Choices

The economy, rising living costs, the Iran war and immigration have emerged as major issues shaping the debate among American voters in the US Midterm Elections 2026. Despite Donald Trump’s campaign promises during the 2024 presidential election, economic concerns remain significant, with many Americans continuing to face pressure from higher prices and household expenses.

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: 435 House Seats And 35 Senate Seats Up For Grabs

The 2026 midterm elections will decide the composition of both chambers of the US Congress. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are being contested. The outcome will determine whether Republicans maintain their congressional control or Democrats make significant gains.

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Democrats Eye Congressional Majority As Trump Faces Crucial Test

The elections are being viewed as a major political test for President Donald Trump during his second term. Democrats are seeking a net gain of at least three seats in the House and four in the Senate to secure majorities in both chambers. With more than 57 million votes already cast before Election Day, the focus is now on voter turnout and the final results.
Also Read: 16-Year-Old Girl Steps Out To Relieve Herself, Abducted And Gang-Raped By Two Brothers All Night, Left With Serious Injuries In Vegetable Field– What Happened Next?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress
Tags: donald trumpHouse of Representatives electionsUS Congress electionsus election resultsUS Elections 2026US Midterm Election 2026US Midterm Elections 2026US Midterm Elections LIVEUS Senate elections

RELATED News

Caught On Cam: 9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago

Halloween Preparations Take a Deadly Turn in California as Gunman Targets Spirit Halloween Store, Leaving One Dead and Six Injured

Oman’s Navy Rescues 25 Crew Members From Panama-Flagged Vessel Hit Off Musandam In Strait Of Hormuz.

Ukraine Breaks 2-Week Pause, Drone Strike Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Refinery as Thick Smoke Engulfs Sky

ChatGPT Advised Woman To Stop Taking Medication, She Died: Lawsuit Raises Alarming Questions

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Woman Climbs Onto Truck’s Front Tyre After It Hits Her Motorcycle, Grabs Driver By Collar As Crowd Gathers—What Happened?

Protestors Can’t Occupy a Protest Site Perpetually: Supreme Court

Delhi Shuts Its Doors to BS-IV Vehicles Amid Pollution Crisis, 609 Turned Back as GRAP Restrictions Kick In

Emraan Hashmi To Star In Musical-Horror Film Rooh; Here’s What We Know About Its 2027 Release

CM Omar Abdullah Faces Open Challenge As Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Gives Up Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat Amid Huge Crowd

Gold And Silver Prices Slip Before Dhanteras: Is This The Right Time To Buy Or Should You Wait?

Radhika Apte Faces Backlash Over ‘Patriarchal’ Telugu Film Remarks; Balakrishna’s Legend At Centre Of Row

Watch Video: Power Fails at UP’s Hardoi Medical College During Surgery, Staff Use Mobile Phone Torch for Suturing- Where Was the Backup?

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress

Did Jaya Bachchan Slap Rekha In Front Of Amitabh? What Reportedly Happened On Ram Balram Sets

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress

QUICK LINKS