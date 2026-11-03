US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress

The US Midterm Elections 2026 are underway on November 3, with millions of Americans heading to polling stations to decide the future balance of power in the US Congress. The crucial US Midterm Election 2026 contest is being closely watched as a major political test for President Donald Trump during his second term, with Republicans seeking to retain control of Congress while Democrats aim to regain a majority in the House of Representatives or Senate.

Polling stations are opening at different times across the country, with Vermont scheduled to begin voting as early as 5 am local time. A total of 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are being contested in the 2026 US elections. Democrats need a net gain of at least three seats in the House and four in the Senate to secure majorities in both chambers. Meanwhile, more than 57 million Americans had already cast their ballots by Monday, according to news agencies.

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Key Issues Shaping Voters’ Choices

The economy, rising living costs, the Iran war and immigration have emerged as major issues shaping the debate among American voters in the US Midterm Elections 2026. Despite Donald Trump’s campaign promises during the 2024 presidential election, economic concerns remain significant, with many Americans continuing to face pressure from higher prices and household expenses.

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: 435 House Seats And 35 Senate Seats Up For Grabs

The 2026 midterm elections will decide the composition of both chambers of the US Congress. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are being contested. The outcome will determine whether Republicans maintain their congressional control or Democrats make significant gains.

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Democrats Eye Congressional Majority As Trump Faces Crucial Test

The elections are being viewed as a major political test for President Donald Trump during his second term. Democrats are seeking a net gain of at least three seats in the House and four in the Senate to secure majorities in both chambers. With more than 57 million votes already cast before Election Day, the focus is now on voter turnout and the final results.

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