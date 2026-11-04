US Midterm Elections 2026 Result Live Updates: US Voters Reject Republicans In Massive Setback For Trump; Democrats Take Control Of US Congress

A New Historical Milestone For Ohio As Amy Acton Is Victorious Over Vivek Ramaswamy To Become The State’s First Female Governor The incumbent Democratic Governor Amy Acton has emerged victorious against the opposition Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the race for the governorship of the State of Ohio, says projections from CBS News. It is a milestone in the political history of Ohio since she emerges as the first-ever female governor and as well as the first democrat to become the governor after two decades.

Democrats Make Historic South Carolina Senate Gain As Darline Graham Loses Race Democrat Darline Graham has been projected to win the South Carolina Senate race, ending a 28-year wait for the party to secure a victory in the state. Republican candidate Darline Graham, sister of the late Lindsey Graham, is projected to have lost the contest, marking a notable shift in South Carolina’s political landscape. You Might Be Interested In Trump Confirms US Attack on Iran Despite Election-Day Promise, Anti-Aircraft Facility Targeted Near Strait of Hormuz, What Changed After His Vow to Avoid War? 21-Year-Old Sailor From Gujarat Dies At Sea, 13 Rescued By Omani Coast Guard, What Happened To Their Cargo Ship Near Oman Amid War? US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress

US Midterm Elections 2026 Result: Troy Jackson Democrat Upsets Veteran Republican Senator Susan Collins in Key Maine Senate Race Maine’s long-serving Republican senator Susan Collins was upset by Democrat Troy Jackson during the 2026 US midterm election. Senator Collins had been serving in the Senate since 1996. Troy Jackson, who served as the president of Maine State Senate and a logger for five generations, based his campaign on his working-class roots, universal healthcare and economic issues. Fuel prices and costs of home heating have also played an important role in the campaign, especially in the rural parts of Maine. The win is a big victory for the Democrats as they strive to win the control of the US Senate.

Mayoral Battle Looms for Los Angeles as Nithya Raman Defies Mayor Karen Bass in Upcoming Election Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is under pressure in an election battle against fellow Democrat Nithya Raman in the upcoming US midterm elections in 2026. Raman, who is supported by the Democratic Socialists of America, wants to take down the incumbent as results suggest a competitive election. Bass has been criticized due to the city’s handling of the fatal Palisades Fire in 2025, homelessness, and problems with the city’s infrastructure. This election battle has also gained much interest because Los Angeles is hosting the 2028 Olympic Games. Early numbers are calculated from ballots sent in before election day.

Ilhan Omar Secures Fifth Term In US House, Wins Reelection From Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, has been reelected to the US House of Representatives as she defeated the Republican candidate John Nagel in the 5th Congressional District of Minnesota. This is the fifth term for Rep. Omar in this congressional district that represents both Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs. Ilhan Omar was elected to the Congress in 2019 and she won the seat despite political criticism from the likes of President Donald Trump.

Josh Green Wins Second Term As Hawaii Governor, Defeats Republican Gary Cordery

Democratic incumbent Josh Green has secured a second term as Hawaii governor after defeating Republican challenger Gary Cordery in the 2026 US midterm elections. His victory keeps the governor’s office under Democratic control.

Before becoming governor, Green served as Hawaii’s lieutenant governor and a state lawmaker. He is also a physician who has worked in rural communities across the state.

His Republican challenger, Cordery, founded a construction company and co-founded the conservative advocacy group Aloha Freedom Coalition before entering the gubernatorial race.

What Happened: The Senate Changes Hands

The Democrats have taken control of the US Senate by winning back six of their lost seats in the 3rd November US mid-term elections, says Associated Press projections. These flips are from Texas, Kansas, Iowa, South Carolina, Ohio and North Carolina. Four more seats are required by the Democrats to get a majority.

Who Won: The Six Flips

Texas: Democrat James Talarico beat the Republican candidate Ken Paxton. According to AP, Talarico becomes the first Democrat senator of Texas since Lloyd Bentsen in 1988, as well as the first statewide winner for the Democrats in Texas since 1994.

Kansas: Pastor Adam Hamilton beat the incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall, bringing to an end a Republican lock on both of its Senate seats since 1932.

Ohio: The former senator for Ohio and a Democrat, Sherrod Brown, defeated the Republican incumbent Jon Husted and returned to the Senate seat after the loss of the same in 2024.

South Carolina: Democrat Annie Andrews won against the Republican candidate.

Iowa: Democrat Josh Turek beat the Republican Ashley Hinson.

North Carolina: Former Governor Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley.

Where The Parties Hold Their Ground

Democrats retained their seats in Georgia, where Jon Ossoff edged out Mike Collins, and in New Hampshire, where Chris Pappas defeated former Senator John Sununu. Republicans won the special Senate race in Florida, where Ashley Moody came out victorious, as well as the Alabama seat, which saw Barry Moore defeat Everett Wess of the Democrats.

Where in Indiana: Houchin Hangs On

Erin Houchin, a Republican, was re-elected to the US House from the 9th Congressional District of Indiana. The AP has called the race. It’s one of the Republican holds amid a tough night for the party.

The House: Still Being Counted

All 435 House seats were on the ballot, and 218 are needed for a majority. AP reported that Democrats had flipped seven Republican-held seats, including in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Kentucky. In Pennsylvania, Democrat Janelle Stelson defeated Republican Scott Perry. Republican incumbents Tom Kean in New Jersey and Ryan Mackenzie and Rob Bresnahan in Pennsylvania also lost.

At AP’s reporting cutoff, neither party had been projected to win control of the House. Some outlets, including NBC and CBS, went further and projected a Democratic House majority. Counting is continuing, so the final answer may differ by source.

The Governors’ Mansions

Democrats also won governorships in states Republicans had held. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and becomes the state’s first Latina governor. In Ohio, Amy Acton beat Trump-backed Vivek Ramaswamy. Georgia elected Keisha Lance Bottoms, who will become the first Black woman to serve as governor of a US state, and Rob Sand won in Iowa. Democrats also won in Pennsylvania (Josh Shapiro), Illinois (JB Pritzker) and New York (Kathy Hochul).

Why It Matters: A Message to the White House

The results are a setback for President Donald Trump, who had urged voters to act as if he were on the ballot. AP’s voter poll found that many voters blamed his administration for high costs and wanted Congress to keep a closer watch on the presidency. Democrats won in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, states where Republicans had long held the Senate seats.

How Trump Responded

Trump said on Truth Social that he was not on the ballot. In a separate interview with The New York Times, he said he would accept the results and was ready to work with Democrats.