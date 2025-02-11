US Military Bars Transgender Recruits, Halts Gender Transition Procedures

The U.S. military has officially halted transgender enlistments and gender transition procedures, following a directive from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The move, stemming from a Trump executive order, has sparked legal battles and uncertainty for thousands of service members.

The U.S. military will no longer permit transgender individuals to enlist in the armed forces and has ceased performing or facilitating gender transition procedures for current service members, according to a memo issued by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The directive, filed in court on Monday, follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January, which directly targeted transgender troops.

Immediate Suspension of Gender Transition Services

Trump’s order had stated that a man identifying as a woman was “not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.” Citing this directive, Hegseth’s memo—submitted to the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.—emphasized the immediate suspension of new enlistments and gender-affirming medical procedures.

The memo explicitly stated: “Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused. All unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for service members are paused.”

Hegseth defended the policy shift, arguing that the military must remain a unified force without divisions based on identity. “The department must ensure it is building ‘one force’ without subgroups defined by anything other than ability or mission adherence. Efforts to split our troops along lines of identity weaken our force and make us vulnerable. Such efforts must not be tolerated or accommodated.”

Transgender Service Members Face Uncertain Future

While transgender individuals already serving in the military will not be immediately discharged, their future remains uncertain. Hegseth’s memo stated that they would be “treated with dignity and respect,” with further details to be provided by the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

The U.S. Department of Defense reports approximately 1.3 million active-duty personnel. While LGBTQ+ advocacy groups estimate there are as many as 15,000 transgender service members, military officials place the number in the low thousands.

Public sentiment on the issue has shifted. A Gallup poll published Monday revealed that 58% of Americans support allowing openly transgender individuals to serve in the military, a decline from 71% in 2019.

Legal Challenges to the New Policy

The new policy has also drawn legal challenges. A federal judge recently instructed lawyers for Trump’s administration to ensure that six service members who sued to halt the executive order are not removed from service before further court proceedings take place.

Civil rights organizations, including Lambda Legal and the Human Rights Campaign, have pushed back against the ban. A lawsuit filed Thursday by these groups on behalf of three senior Naval officers argues that the policy unfairly targets transgender service members.

The lawsuit highlights the experiences of transgender service members who have faced discrimination under the new policy. Miriam Perelson, a 28-year-old transgender woman stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, recounted her experience of being forced to leave the sleeping area designated for female troops. She was given a cot in an empty classroom and denied access to female restrooms.

