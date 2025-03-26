A search operation is underway after four U.S. Army soldiers went missing during a scheduled tactical training exercise near Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius.

Search Efforts Intensify

According to U.S. Army Europe and Africa public affairs, based in Wiesbaden, Germany, the missing soldiers were participating in pre-planned exercises when they disappeared. The military has assured that further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported that the soldiers, along with a military vehicle, were last seen on Tuesday afternoon at the General Silvestras Žukauskas training ground in Pabradė. The town is situated less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Belarusian border, a region of heightened geopolitical significance.

A Strategic Location and Strong NATO Ties

The Baltic nation of Lithuania, along with neighboring Latvia and Estonia, has been a NATO member since 2004. The region has long maintained strained relations with Russia, an ally of Belarus, especially since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1990. Tensions escalated further following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, an event that reinforced Lithuania’s strategic military partnerships.

As part of ongoing security cooperation, the U.S. Army has been conducting joint exercises with Lithuanian armed forces and law enforcement. The missing soldiers are all from the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, a unit actively engaged in multinational training efforts in the region.

Military Officials Express Gratitude

V Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza expressed his appreciation for Lithuania’s swift response to the situation. “I would like to personally thank the Lithuanian Armed Forces and first responders who quickly came to our aid in our search operations,” he stated. “It’s this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity regardless of what flags we wear on our shoulders.”

Lithuania shares a 421-mile border with Belarus, which remains under the authoritarian rule of Alexander Lukashenko. Often referred to as “Europe’s last dictator,” Lukashenko has been a steadfast ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. His support has included allowing Russian forces to use Belarus as a staging ground for military operations in Ukraine.

The search for the missing U.S. soldiers continues, with both American and Lithuanian forces working together to locate them. Further details are expected as the investigation unfolds.

