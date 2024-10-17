The US military has conducted a series of targeted airstrikes on strategic locations in Yemen controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

The United States military has conducted a series of targeted airstrikes on strategic locations in Yemen controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, according to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. These strikes, executed by US Air Force B-2 stealth bombers, targeted underground weapons storage sites used by the Houthis, who have escalated attacks in the region in recent months.

Precision Strikes on Underground Facilities

The operation, described by Austin as “precision strikes,” specifically aimed at five underground weapons storage facilities. The targets housed components used by the Houthis in attacks on both civilian and military vessels operating in the area. According to Austin, these strikes demonstrate the United States’ capability to strike at hardened, deeply buried targets that adversaries attempt to keep out of reach.

“This was a unique demonstration of the United States’ ability to target facilities that our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened, or fortified,” Austin said. He emphasized that the B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers are capable of carrying out such strikes “anytime, anywhere,” reinforcing US global strike capabilities.

Houthi Media and Regional Impact

The Houthis’ Al Masirah TV, a satellite news channel controlled by the group, confirmed the airstrikes, reporting that they occurred around the capital city of Sanaa and in their stronghold of Saada. However, the group has not yet provided details regarding the extent of the damage or any potential casualties.

The strikes come amid heightened tensions in the region, as the Houthis have carried out multiple attacks on vessels linked to Israel in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait since November. These assaults are part of what the Houthis describe as solidarity with Palestinians, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza. However, the group has also targeted commercial ships with no clear connection to the conflict.

Escalating Conflict Between Israel and Hezbollah

As tensions between Israel and Hezbollah intensify, the Houthis have demanded that Israel cease its military operations in Lebanon. The group has previously claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Ashkelon, as well as strikes on US Navy warships.

In response to these rising threats, Secretary Austin noted that the Houthi attacks have disrupted international trade in critical waterways. He explained that the US military’s strikes were intended to “degrade the Houthis’ capability to continue their destabilizing behavior and to protect and defend US forces and personnel in one of the world’s most critical waterways.”

B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers: Rare Deployment in Combat

The recent airstrikes marked the first time since January 2017 that the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers have been deployed in combat. These nuclear-capable bombers, valued at approximately $1 billion each, were first used in combat during the Kosovo War in 1999 and have since been deployed in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya. However, their use in combat remains rare.

Each B-2 bomber can carry up to 20 tons of bombs, including 80 GPS-guided 500-pound (227-kg) munitions. The bombers were flown from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to execute the strikes, according to a Bloomberg report. This marked another demonstration of the B-2’s long-range strike capability.

UN Concerns Over Escalating Violence in Yemen

The US airstrikes come just a day after Hans Grundberg, the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, warned that Yemen is at risk of becoming further entangled in the broader military escalation in the Middle East. Speaking before the UN Security Council, Grundberg expressed concern over the potential for a worsening conflict, emphasizing that the Yemeni people “yearn” for peace.

“Now, like many in the Middle East, their hopes for a brighter future are falling under the shadow of potentially catastrophic regional conflagration,” Grundberg said, highlighting the fragile nature of the situation in Yemen and the broader region.

