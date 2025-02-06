US Military Plane Repatriates 104 Illegal Indian Immigrants

In an unprecedented move, a U.S. military plane carrying 104 deported Indian illegal immigrants landed in India on Wednesday, marking the first time Washington has used a military aircraft for such a purpose. This development is part of President Donald Trump‘s immigration agenda, coming just a week before his scheduled meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

Migration has been a significant topic of discussion between India and the U.S. since President Trump assumed office last month. It is also expected to feature prominently during Trump’s upcoming talks with Modi. The deportation of Indian immigrants by previous U.S. administrations is not new, but this is the first instance of using a military aircraft to return deportees to India, making it the farthest destination covered by such flights.

The U.S. aircraft landed in Amritsar, Punjab, with the 104 Indian immigrants on board. According to Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Punjab’s minister for Non-Resident Indian Affairs, the group included 33 immigrants each from Gujarat (Modi’s home state) and Haryana, and 30 from Punjab. The immigrants underwent hours of scrutiny at the airport before being escorted out in small groups by the police.

The Indian foreign ministry has not yet commented on the deportations. However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the Trump administration’s desire to collaborate with India to address concerns related to irregular migration during his meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar last month. In response, New Delhi has stated it will take back illegal immigrants after verifying their details.

The Trump administration has increasingly utilized the military to enforce its immigration policies, employing military aircraft for deportations and opening military bases to house migrants. The C-17 aircraft carrying the deportees departed from San Antonio, Texas, and was not visible on public flight trackers, but local media reported its imminent arrival in India.

The Pentagon plans to deport over 5,000 migrants currently held by U.S. authorities, with each deportation flight costing significant amounts. Reuters reported that a similar flight to Guatemala likely cost at least $4,675 per migrant.

The U.S. is India’s largest trading partner, and the two countries are strengthening strategic ties to counter China’s influence. India is also eager to collaborate with the U.S. to streamline the process for its citizens to obtain skilled worker visas.

The deportation of Indian immigrants highlights the complex and often contentious issue of migration between the two nations. As India and the U.S. continue to navigate this challenging terrain, the focus remains on maintaining strong diplomatic relations and addressing mutual concerns.

The use of a U.S. military plane to deport 104 Indian immigrants is a significant development in the realm of immigration enforcement. As President Trump prepares to meet Prime Minister Modi, the issue of migration will undoubtedly be a critical topic of discussion. The evolving relationship between the two countries will shape future policies and collaborations, with a focus on strategic partnerships and addressing the challenges of irregular migration.

