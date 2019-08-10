US millionaire Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide on Saturday. He was found dead in his jail cell before going on trial for sexually abusing minors. Reports say Jeffrey Epstein was close to the US President Donal Trump.

US millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was alleged of having sex with dozens of the minor girls, committed suicide on Saturday, said reports. He was under police custody when he decided to end his life before facing the trail. US media reported that he was also facing sex trafficking charges. The 66-year-old businessman was arrested on July 6 and today was found dead in his cell.

An official told media that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in New York while awaiting trial for child sex trafficking charges. He was in the police custody from the last 18 months.

Reports say Epstein was a former member of the US president’s Mar-a-Lago club and was close to the United States President Donal Trump. Earlier, some video were doing round the internet, in which, Donal Trump can be seen chatting and laughing with Jeffrey Epstein. In the video footage unearthed by NBC News, Trump and Epstein can be seen admiring a group of young women.

During an interview with the New York magazine in 2002, US President Donal Trump had said that he knows Jeffrey Epstein very closely for more than 15 years. He had discribed him as a Terrific guy.

Trump added that it’s great fun to be with Jeffrey. Jeff likes beautiful women as much as he does and there is no doubt that Jeff liked was a social animal.

The allegations against Jeffrey Episton were levelled after some legal papers were unsealed by a US judge in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s defamation case. Reports said Epstein had sent underage girls to high profile people who were carried out in Florida and New York.

Earlier on July, a week after his bail was rejected, he was found unconscious in his cell with marks on his neck by Police’s suicide-watch unit.

