LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > World > US’ Most Expensive Home Will Blow Your Mind: 18 Bedrooms, $300M – Let’s Step Inside

US’ Most Expensive Home Will Blow Your Mind: 18 Bedrooms, $300M – Let’s Step Inside

Aspen’s $300M Little Lake Lodge, built by billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick, is the US’ priciest home. The 18-bedroom estate spans 74 acres with luxury amenities, including guest homes, staff quarters, garages, and an infinity pool.

The house was constructed for billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick. (Image Credit - Pixabay) [This picture is only for representation purpose]
The house was constructed for billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick. (Image Credit - Pixabay) [This picture is only for representation purpose]

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 31, 2025 22:09:53 IST

Interested in buying a house that was built in 1994? Must be available at a low price, right? Wait until you hear the price of the property in Aspen in Colorado. Listed at a whopping USD 300 million, it is easily the US’ costliest home, realtor.com reported.

Built by billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick in California, the 18-bedroom house is situated close to the Roaring Fork River.

At the center of the estate is the “Little Lake Lodge,” a 18,466-square-foot residence set beside a private lake and surrounded by native landscaping and wild plants. The property covers 74 acres in the Rocky Mountains and includes guest homes, staff quarters, garages, and even an infinity pool. It also has 20 full bathrooms and four partial ones.

Who Designed the Most Expensive House of the US in Aspen?

Architectural firm Rowland + Broughton designed the home, and special agreements with Pitkin County allow the Resnicks to build a second residence of nearly 20,000 square feet in the future. Normally, homes in the area are capped at 9,250 square feet.

Over the years, the Resnicks have hosted famous guests at their Aspen estate, including Barbra Streisand, Diane Keaton, and the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The couple co-founded the Wonderful Company, a major food and beverage brand. Their net worth is estimated at $12.6 billion, according to Forbes. The company is one of the largest farming operations in the U.S., producing citrus and tree nuts at scale. Known for philanthropy, the Resnicks have promised more than $2 billion toward causes such as climate change research.

Where Does it Stand in Comparison to Other Most Expensive Homes Around the World?

While the USD 300 million home in Aspen is America’s most expensive, it is, surprisingly, way less than some of the other costliest homes across the world.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani boasts a home worth USD 2 billion in Mumbai, which as per reports, is India’s most valuable home and the second most expensive home of the world.

Called Antilia, it was built in 2010 across 400,000 square feet and measures 568 feet in height. The building has 27 floors, and various luxury features such as helipads, swimming pools, and a garage that can accommodate up to 168 cars. From the safety point of view, the architects have built it in such a way that an earthquake of magnitude 8 won’t impact the building.

Also Read: World’s Oldest Hotel Is Located Here, Is Managed By Same Family For 52 Generations, Know How Much A Night’s Stay Costs

Tags: Aspenus

RELATED News

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
US’ Most Expensive Home Will Blow Your Mind: 18 Bedrooms, $300M – Let’s Step Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US’ Most Expensive Home Will Blow Your Mind: 18 Bedrooms, $300M – Let’s Step Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US’ Most Expensive Home Will Blow Your Mind: 18 Bedrooms, $300M – Let’s Step Inside
US’ Most Expensive Home Will Blow Your Mind: 18 Bedrooms, $300M – Let’s Step Inside
US’ Most Expensive Home Will Blow Your Mind: 18 Bedrooms, $300M – Let’s Step Inside
US’ Most Expensive Home Will Blow Your Mind: 18 Bedrooms, $300M – Let’s Step Inside

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?