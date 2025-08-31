US’ Most Expensive Home Will Blow Your Mind: 18 Bedrooms, $300M – Let’s Step Inside

Interested in buying a house that was built in 1994? Must be available at a low price, right? Wait until you hear the price of the property in Aspen in Colorado. Listed at a whopping USD 300 million, it is easily the US’ costliest home, realtor.com reported.

Built by billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick in California, the 18-bedroom house is situated close to the Roaring Fork River.

At the center of the estate is the “Little Lake Lodge,” a 18,466-square-foot residence set beside a private lake and surrounded by native landscaping and wild plants. The property covers 74 acres in the Rocky Mountains and includes guest homes, staff quarters, garages, and even an infinity pool. It also has 20 full bathrooms and four partial ones.

Who Designed the Most Expensive House of the US in Aspen?

Architectural firm Rowland + Broughton designed the home, and special agreements with Pitkin County allow the Resnicks to build a second residence of nearly 20,000 square feet in the future. Normally, homes in the area are capped at 9,250 square feet.

Over the years, the Resnicks have hosted famous guests at their Aspen estate, including Barbra Streisand, Diane Keaton, and the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The couple co-founded the Wonderful Company, a major food and beverage brand. Their net worth is estimated at $12.6 billion, according to Forbes. The company is one of the largest farming operations in the U.S., producing citrus and tree nuts at scale. Known for philanthropy, the Resnicks have promised more than $2 billion toward causes such as climate change research.

Where Does it Stand in Comparison to Other Most Expensive Homes Around the World?

While the USD 300 million home in Aspen is America’s most expensive, it is, surprisingly, way less than some of the other costliest homes across the world.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani boasts a home worth USD 2 billion in Mumbai, which as per reports, is India’s most valuable home and the second most expensive home of the world.

Called Antilia, it was built in 2010 across 400,000 square feet and measures 568 feet in height. The building has 27 floors, and various luxury features such as helipads, swimming pools, and a garage that can accommodate up to 168 cars. From the safety point of view, the architects have built it in such a way that an earthquake of magnitude 8 won’t impact the building.

