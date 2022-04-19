Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Joe Biden to impose the designation on Russia that would impose some of the most significant sanctions at the Biden administration's disposal.

The US is mulling over designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during an interview with CNN. “We’re taking a close look at the facts. We’re taking a close look at the law,” said Price when asked about Russia being considered to be designated a state sponsor of terrorism.

Price underscored that the US will designate Russia if provisions of the law will prove effective and appropriate. “Whether it is this authority, whether it’s any other authority available to us under the law, we will apply it if it’s effective and appropriate,” stated the US State Department spokesperson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Joe Biden to impose the designation on Russia that would impose some of the most significant sanctions at the Biden administration’s disposal, Sputnik News Agency said citing media reports.

