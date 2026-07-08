US Murder Case: What Prompted an Indian Engineer to Kill His Wife? Shocking Motive Inside

In a shocking incident, an Indian software engineer working in the United States has been charged with murdering his wife inside their Washington apartment. According to reports, the 30-year-old engineer strangled her to death after secretly spiking her drink with intoxicating substances. US police arrested the accused and charged him with first-degree murder, revealing that the crime was driven by his secret extramarital affair with a woman based in India.

Who Is Avinash Narne?

Avinash Narne is a Telangana-born software engineer who has been formally charged with murdering and conspiring to kill his wife, identified as Raajitha Sabbineni. The crime occurred at their apartment in October 2025, just six months after their wedding. According to media reports, court documents reveal a chilling detail: after killing his wife, Narne allegedly took a photograph of Sabbineni’s lifeless body and shared it with his girlfriend in India. To cover his tracks, Narne staged a drama. He called the police claiming that his wife had locked herself inside the bathroom and was completely unresponsive. Upon arriving at the residence, emergency responders made a forced entry into the bathroom and found Sabbineni lying dead on the floor.

How Narne Staged Murder of His Wife?

On the surface, the couple appeared to live happily, as Sabbineni was entirely unaware of Narne’s secret relationship in India. However, investigators discovered that the extramarital affair was the primary motive behind the premeditated killing.Charging documents revealed a disturbing trail of messages exchanged between the couple in the weeks leading up to her death. Sabbineni had repeatedly complained to her husband that the drinks he prepared for her tasted unusually bitter. Narne even tried to mislead investigators initially, suggesting to officials that his wife might have collapsed from an accidental overdose of cough syrup because she had been feeling unwell.

#BREAKING: Telugu guy Avinash Narne accused of murdering his 27-yr-old wife Raajitha Sabbineni, has pleaded not guilty. He is now in Jail on $5 million bail. 🎥 Avinash Narne in court 👇 Video courtesy: KING5 Seattle pic.twitter.com/uoRpu8WNNZ — M9 USA🇺🇸 (@M9USA_) July 8, 2026

Months of Investigation Led to Narne’s Arrest

Following Sabbineni’s death, US police launched an intensive months-long investigation. Detectives scanned CCTV footage, questioned security guards, reviewed digital footprints, and conducted interviews with neighbors and close acquaintances of the couple. The digital forensics proved catastrophic for the accused. Police found that Narne remained in constant contact with his lover in India even after his wedding, including making at least four phone calls to her on the exact day of Sabbineni’s death. Armed with this evidence, a local court formally charged Narne with first-degree murder on July 1, reflecting that the killing was intentional and premeditated.

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