National Security Adviser John Bolton said that if Islamabad's nuclear arsenal falls on the hand of terrorist groups than Pakistan situation would be equivalent to that of North Korea or Iran. The newly chosen NSA thinks that the government of Pak should be pressurized to take strict action against terror outfits.

On March 23, 2018, US President Donald Trump replaced US National Security Adviser, H.R. McMaster with the hard-line former ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, who has now taken up McMaster’s position. Donald Trump took to his social media account to announce the news on March 22. Donald Trump tweeted, “I am pleased to announce, that, effective 4/9/18, John Bolton will be my new National Security Adviser,” he wrote. McMaster was US president’s second national security adviser after Michael Flynn was dismissed last year for misleading Vice President Mike Pence in the Russian meddling case.”

According to latest reports by a leading daily, the newly appointed National Security Adviser John Bolton has earlier revealed his concern over Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. Bolton had said that if these weapons fall into bad hands than the situation of Pakistan would be that of North Korea or Iran on steroids. The former ambassador took to his Twitter to disclose his anxiety. He wrote, “Pakistan is a nuclear power and if it were to tip into terrorist control it would be like #NorthKorea or #Iran on steroids.”

ALSO READ: Trump gets John Bolton as US National Security Adviser, McMaster out

Moreover, Bolton who was a former Fox News analyst has also opined that the government of Pakistan should be compelled to take action against the terrorists lingering inside the country. Talking on Fox News, the new NSA said, “Look, I think Afghanistan will be won or lost in Pakistan. And I certainly think that more pressure on the government there because of its support for terrorist groups, giving them safe haven in Pakistan is welcome.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s arsenal being reinforced with advanced missile tracking system by China to stay on par with India

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App