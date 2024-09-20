US Navy Unveils 2024 Strategic Plan Amid Preparations For Potential War With China

US Navy Chief Admiral Lisa Franchetti unveiled the 2024 Navigation Plan, outlining the navy's readiness for a potential war with China over the next two years, according to Taiwan News.

Franchetti released her Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) for America’s Warfighting Navy at the Naval War College on September 19, according to the official statement.

In her presentation of the Navigation Plan, Franchetti emphasized the navy’s commitment to countering aggression from China in the Pacific. She stated that the US Navy is ready for war today and will be even more prepared by 2027, the year in which Xi Jinping expects China to be ready for a military campaign to invade Taiwan.

The first section of the report opens with a stark message: “The Chairman of the People’s Republic of China has told his forces to be ready for war by 2027; we will be more ready.”

Franchetti noted that achieving the goals of the Navigation Plan will ensure the navy is prepared to “deliver warfighting excellence” to deter aggression and defend US national security interests. The plan identifies seven main areas for investment, focusing on the warfighting environment in the Indo-Pacific.

The Navigation Plan highlights that “The PRC’s defense industrial base is on a wartime footing, including the world’s largest shipbuilding capacity.” In response, it asserts that deterring PRC threats to US allies and interests requires the US Navy to remain committed to a Navigation Plan that delivers integrated, all-domain sea control.

A crucial component of the plan is prioritizing interoperability with partner nations by establishing a “joint and combined” warfighting ecosystem, emphasizing a shared “clarity of purpose” across the forces.

The release of the Plan coincided with the opening day of the 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference.

This conference, held in Kona, Hawaii, brings together 28 senior defense leaders from partner nations and multinational organizations. It provides a platform for top military officials from the US, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, and India to discuss regional challenges and promote cooperation among defense forces.

The theme for this year’s conference is “The Future Indo-Pacific: Building a Resilient and Interconnected Region.”

