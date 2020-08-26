First Lady Melania Trump said that the US needs President Donald Trump's leadership "now more than ever" if the US aspires to become the "greatest economy" in the world on Tuesday

“I believe we need my husband’s leadership now more than ever in order to bring us back once again to the greatest economy and the strongest country ever known,” she said at the White House addressing the Republican National Convention 2020. The first lady further said Trump would not stop fighting for Americans and their families if elected president again. She calls him an authentic person as he has “no secrets about how he feels about things.”

“In my husband, you have a president who will not stop fighting for you and your families. I see how hard he works — each day and night. I am here because we need my husband as President and commander-in-chief for four more years,” Melania Trump said.

“He is what is best for our country. We all know how Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things. You always know what he is thinking. Total honesty is what we deserve from our president, whether you like it or not, and that is because he is an authentic person who loves this country and its people,” she added.The US Presidential Elections are set to take place on November 3 this year.

