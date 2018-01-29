Neo-Nazi activist organisation under the name of 'Identity Evropa', claimed on Sunday for an anti-immigration stunt in San Francisco in the US. The white supremacist group admitted on social media platform, Twitter that it hung a huge banner mocking San Francisco's policy on undocumented immigrants. The group, founded in March 2016, is a white supremacist organisation and designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)

A white supremacist group claimed responsibility on Sunday for an anti-immigration stunt in San Francisco in the US. The neo-Nazi activist organisation, Identity Evropa, admitted on Twitter that it hang a huge banner mocking San Francisco’s policy on undocumented immigrants over the Yerba Buena Island tunnel that links the island in the northeast with downtown San Francisco, Xinhua reported. The sign read “Danger” in red letters and “Sanctuary City Ahead” with a skull and crossbones on either side of the poster. “PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM IDENTITY EVROPA.”San Francisco is a dangerous sanctuary city where the law does not apply to illegal invaders. “Enter at your own risk!” Evropa tweeted, also posting photos of the sign on its Twitter account,” the banner read. The huge banner was removed shortly on Sunday morning.

The group, founded in March 2016, is a white supremacist organisation and designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). It said on its website that its members were composed of “a generation of awakened Europeans who have discovered that we are part of the great peoples, history, and civilization that flowed from the European continent.”The SPLC believed that group is recruiting college-aged white students to campaign for white interests. Though the rise and fall of the Nazi party took place in Germany, Nazi ideology is alive and well in the United States. Numerous neo-Nazi movements rose and fell in the US, including the German American Bund in the 1930s, the American Nazi Party in 1959, and the National Alliance, founded by William Pierce in 1974.