‘US No Longer Beacon of Human Rights’: Why France Slammed Washington During UN Security Council Meet?

US diplomats walked out of a United Nations Security Council meeting on Russia’s war against Ukraine on Monday as France’s delegation began speaking, deepening a diplomatic clash that has already spilled into a public war of words between Washington and Paris.

The walkout came two days after France’s UN Mission in Geneva accused the US of no longer being a “beacon of human rights” after Washington voted against extending UN human rights chief Volker Turk’s four-year term. France said the US stood isolated alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali and Russia.

US-France tensions deepen over UN rights chief

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz hit back on X, accusing France of backing a rights chief who “has been lecturing free, sovereign democracies like the United States, the UK, and Israel, while cozying up to the world’s worst oppressors”.

Turk, who has criticised international law violations by Israel and the US in Palestine and Iran, was reappointed by the UN General Assembly with 144 votes in favour, 10 against and 13 abstentions.

US-France tensions spill into Security Council

After the walkout, Dan Negrea, an alternate US representative, said Washington would continue leaving meetings until France withdrew its “condescending and disrespectful rhetoric”. French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont did not refer to the walkout in his remarks, saying Paris was working to protect the UN’s independence and its ability to act.

The dispute comes as US-France tensions have widened across several issues. Since 2025, President Donald Trump’s administration has cut funding to UN agencies, withdrawn from dozens of UN entities and threatened to reassess its engagement with Turk’s mandate.

US-France tensions extend beyond the UN

Washington and Paris have also clashed over NATO spending, trade policy and Trump’s threats to occupy Greenland, a territory of NATO member Denmark. France and other European states have further angered Trump by refusing to directly participate in the US-Israel war on Iran.

The latest walkout therefore adds another public confrontation to a wider US-France tensions that now spans the UN, human rights, NATO, trade and the Middle East.

(with agency inputs)

Also Read: Is Russia Sharing Satellite Intel With Iran To Target US Bases? Trump To Question Putin