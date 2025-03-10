US Not ‘Engaging’ to Make Deal to Avoid Tariffs, EU Trade Chief Says

EU Trade and Economic Security chief Maros Sefcovic has said the US does not appear to want to make a deal with Brussels to avoid hefty tariffs.

Days ahead of US steel and aluminum levies kicking in, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic has said that the US does not appear to want to make a deal with Brussels to avoid hefty tariffs.

“The US administration does not seem to be engaging to make a deal,” news agency AFP quoted Sefcovic as saying on Monday, almost a month after the bloc’s trade chief travelled to Washington, hoping to reach an agreement with US officials to avert a trade war.

