Monday, March 10, 2025
US Not ‘Engaging’ to Make Deal to Avoid Tariffs, EU Trade Chief Says

EU Trade and Economic Security chief Maros Sefcovic has said the US does not appear to want to make a deal with Brussels to avoid hefty tariffs.

Days ahead of US steel and aluminum levies kicking in, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic has said that the US does not appear to want to make a deal with Brussels to avoid hefty tariffs.

“The US administration does not seem to be engaging to make a deal,” news agency AFP quoted Sefcovic as saying on Monday, almost a month after the bloc’s trade chief travelled to Washington, hoping to reach an agreement with US officials to avert a trade war.

ALSO READ: Greenland Goes to Polls Amid Renewed US Interest: All You Need to Know

Filed under

european union Maros Sefcovic Trade and Economic Security Trade Tariffs US=EU trade tariffs

