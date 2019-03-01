US offers $1 million reward to find Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden: A State Department in a statement said that the location of Hamza bin Laden has been the subject of speculation as it is considering him as an emerging leader of the terrorist outfit. In 2015, bin Laden released an audio message in which he urged the terrorists in Syria to come together, claiming that the fight in the country will make a way to free Palestine.

The United States of America has offered a $1 million reward for any information regarding the location of Hamza bin Laden, a son of late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. A State Department in a statement said that the location of Hamza bin Laden has been the subject of speculation as it is considering him as an emerging leader of the terrorist outfit. Earlier, there were reports that Hamza bin Laden aka “crown prince of jihad” was in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria or under house arrest in Iran.

Bin Laden has also threatened attacks against the US to avenge the 2011 killing of his father. AQ leader Osama bin Laden was killed by the US special forces when he was hiding in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad. Now, his son, who is around 30 according to the US, has taken the responsibility of global jihad as a successor to his father.

In 2015, bin Laden released an audio message in which he urged the terrorists in Syria to come together, claiming that the fight in the country will make a way to free Palestine. Like his father, he also urged to overthrow leadership in their native Saudi Arabia.

After killing Osama bin Laden, the US had allowed his three wives and children to return to Saudi Arabia. One of Hamza bin Laden’s half brother has said that his whereabouts are unknown but he may be in Afghanistan. There are reports that he also married the daughter of Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker in Al-Qaeda’s September 11, 2001 attacks on the US.

