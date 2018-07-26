A top US official has said that China has again quietly started its activities in the disputed Dokalm region once again and neither Bhutan or India have raised any objection towards it. It has just been few months when both New Delhi and Beijing solved the Doklam issue diplomatically even when tension rose at the borders between army personnel of both the sides.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells made the claim referring to China’s activities in the Himalayan region. Apart from Himalayan regions, China has issues in the disputed South China sea as it has militarised some of the regions in the east and south China sea.

In order to give a fresh start to the relations between two major powers in Asia, PM Modi had recently made an informal visit to China, where he met President Xi Jinping. The two leaders had one-on-one meetings at different iconic places in China. Modi and Xi went on a boat ride, sending positive signals to the world that relations between the two countries were moving in a good direction, sending armies of the country a message that intentions of both the leaders were good. However, a US official now claiming that Beijing has now quietly started activities in the Himalayan region. Though there is no official reaction from the Indian side on this matter so far.

