The State Department said this at the conclusion of October 12-14 India visit of Biegun, during which he delivered keynote remarks at the India-US Forum and met senior Indian government officials.

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun, who was on a three-day visit to New Delhi from October 12, met with senior Indian government officials ahead of the US-India two-plus-two ministerial dialogue later this year.

At an India-US forum, Deputy Secretary Biegun joined Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to underscore the importance of the partnership between both the countries, particularly in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Deputy Secretary emphasised the work of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia, and India, toward a region protected and made prosperous in equal measure by strong and peaceful nations in the Indo-Pacific, said a release on Wednesday.Deputy Secretary Biegun also underscored enhanced cooperation among the Quad to create resilient supply chains, promote transparency, and increase maritime security — topics most recently discussed in the October 6 meeting of foreign ministers, attended by Secretary of State Pompeo.



In his meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, and Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar, the deputy secretary discussed the US efforts to work with India and like-minded partners on a range of issues, including regional security, economic cooperation, and coordinated efforts to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.While in New Delhi, Deputy Secretary Biegun also met with Bhutanese Ambassador to India Major General Vetsop Namgyel to reaffirm the United States’ close relationship with the people of Bhutan.

