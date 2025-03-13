Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
US Officials Head to Russia For Ceasefire Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

As U.S. officials head to Russia for high-stakes ceasefire talks, hopes for a temporary halt to the Ukraine war are met with cautious responses from Moscow. With Ukraine signaling openness to a 30-day truce, the negotiations could mark a pivotal moment in the conflict’s trajectory.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that American officials are en route to Russia to negotiate a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

His statement follows Ukraine’s declaration on Tuesday that it is open to a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, a position expressed after high-level discussions with U.S. officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Trump Expresses Optimism

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Michéal Martin, Trump confirmed the diplomatic effort, stating, “Representatives are going to Russia right now as we speak to discuss the proposal.”

The president, 78, expressed optimism about the initiative, saying, “Hopefully, we can get a ceasefire from Russia. If we do, I think that would be 80% of the way to getting this horrible bloodbath to end.”

Trump also hinted at the possibility of new sanctions on Moscow, though he suggested he would prefer to avoid that measure. “We can, but I hope it’s not going to be necessary,” he said.

Russia’s Response on Ceasefire

U.S. officials are hopeful that Russia will halt its attacks on Ukraine in the coming days, seeing this as a crucial first step toward a broader peace agreement.

The Kremlin reacted cautiously to the U.S. overture, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating on Wednesday that Moscow was awaiting “detailed information” before formulating a response.

“It is important not to get ahead of ourselves when addressing the U.S.-proposed ceasefire,” Peskov told reporters.

However, a more assertive stance came from senior Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev, who emphasized that “any agreements (with the understanding of the need for compromise) should be on our terms, not American.”

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire Would Enable a Path to Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a 30-day ceasefire would provide an opportunity to develop a structured roadmap for ending the war.

“A ceasefire would allow the sides to fully prepare a step-by-step plan for ending the war, including security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He also stressed the importance of addressing technical challenges in monitoring the ceasefire, particularly along the volatile 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line where drone warfare remains rampant. “These technical questions are very important,” he noted.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials confirmed that military aid deliveries to Ukraine resumed on Wednesday, just a day after the Trump administration lifted its temporary suspension of arms supplies to Kyiv.

Russia Intensifies Military Efforts in Kursk Region

Even as diplomatic discussions unfold, Russian forces are pushing ahead with military operations in the Kursk region. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a military headquarters there, where Russian troops are actively working to drive out Ukrainian forces.

In recent days, Russian troops entered the town of Sudzha near the border, reclaiming an area that had been under Ukrainian control since Kyiv’s surprise incursion into Kursk in August. While Russia seeks to regain lost ground, Ukraine aims to hold onto strategic positions to strengthen its leverage in potential negotiations.

Addressing military commanders, Putin expressed confidence in the operation. “I expect the military to completely free the Kursk region from the enemy in the nearest future,” he stated.

General Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s top military officer, informed Putin that Russian forces had advanced into Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region in multiple areas. He claimed they were “destroying enemy reserves and expanding a security zone.”

In what could signal Moscow’s intention to further expand territorial control, Putin suggested, “It’s necessary to think about creating a security zone alongside the state border.”

