Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Open to Talks with India on Steel and Aluminium Tariffs But Not Through WTO; What Does this Mean

US Open to Talks with India on Steel and Aluminium Tariffs But Not Through WTO; What Does this Mean

The United States has said it is open to discussing the extra duties it has placed on steel and aluminium imports from India, but it wants those talks to happen outside the World Trade Organization (WTO).

US Open to Talks with India on Steel and Aluminium Tariffs But Not Through WTO; What Does this Mean

The United States has said it is open to discussing the extra duties it has placed on steel and aluminum imports from India.


The United States has said it is open to discussing the extra duties it has placed on steel and aluminium imports from India, but it wants those talks to happen outside the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The statement from Washington came after India formally reached out to the WTO, asking for consultations under the international safeguard agreement over the US decision to impose a 25% duty on steel and aluminum. These duties have been in place since March 12, after they were first introduced by the Donald Trump administration back in 2018.

India Disagrees with US Justification

India has argued that these duties are safeguard measures in disguise — even though the US has claimed they were introduced to protect national security under Section 232 of its own laws.

In its official response to the WTO, the US rejected India’s claim, saying, “These actions are not safeguard measures and, therefore, there is no basis to conduct consultations under the agreement on safeguards with respect to these measures.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the US, since the duties were imposed under national security grounds, they don’t fall under the scope of WTO’s safeguard rules.

Tariff Disputes Go Back to 2018

This isn’t the first time the US and India have clashed over trade tariffs. In 2018, when Trump first announced the additional tariffs on steel and aluminium, India hit back a year later by imposing its own tariffs on a range of American products. These included almonds, apples, chickpeas, walnuts, lentils, boric acid, and diagnostic reagents, among others.

Both countries ended up filing complaints at the WTO against each other, deepening the trade tensions between the two sides at the time.

Old Disputes Were Settled in 2023

However, things changed in 2023, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US during President Joe Biden’s term. During that trip, both countries agreed to end all ongoing WTO disputes, including those related to steel and aluminium tariffs.

In total, seven trade disputes were settled through negotiations, rather than going through full WTO legal proceedings.

Other Trade Tensions Between US and India

Tariffs aren’t the only issue the two countries have taken to the WTO over the years.

One case involved US complaints about India’s policies on solar cells and modules, while India raised concerns about countervailing duties the US had imposed on hot-rolled carbon steel flat products coming from India.

These kinds of disputes have often added friction to the broader trade relationship between the two democracies.

Talks on a Trade Deal Are Underway

While tensions over steel and aluminium duties still linger, this time the situation might be different. The US and India are currently in the middle of talks on a broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA) — something that could reshape their economic relationship.

Speaking on Thursday, Donald Trump, now back in the picture for a second term, said, “The US was moving very quickly for a deal with India.”

This suggests that despite the disagreement over the WTO route, both countries are trying to move forward and resolve trade issues directly, through dialogue and negotiations rather than public disputes.

Filed under

Aluminium US

newsx

Man Found Guilty of Fatally Shooting Woman After She Ignored His Catcalls
India Breaks Ground as Fi

India Breaks Ground as First Sea-Exported Pomegranates Win Over U.S. Buyers
Myanmar Earthquake: Embas

Jammu and Kashmir Experiences Earthquake; Third In A month
A video making the rounds

‘Take Husbands To Court’: Woman Boasts Of Using Divorce To Extort Money; Video Goes viral
Telangana Chief Minister

Why Did CM Revanth Reddy Ask Japan’s JICA For Aid?
The recent controversy su

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Man Found Guilty of Fatally Shooting Woman After She Ignored His Catcalls

Man Found Guilty of Fatally Shooting Woman After She Ignored His Catcalls

India Breaks Ground as First Sea-Exported Pomegranates Win Over U.S. Buyers

India Breaks Ground as First Sea-Exported Pomegranates Win Over U.S. Buyers

Jammu and Kashmir Experiences Earthquake; Third In A month

Jammu and Kashmir Experiences Earthquake; Third In A month

‘Take Husbands To Court’: Woman Boasts Of Using Divorce To Extort Money; Video Goes viral

‘Take Husbands To Court’: Woman Boasts Of Using Divorce To Extort Money; Video Goes viral

Why Did CM Revanth Reddy Ask Japan’s JICA For Aid?

Why Did CM Revanth Reddy Ask Japan’s JICA For Aid?

Entertainment

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends In Modern Music

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave