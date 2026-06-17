Did US Show PoK As Part Of Pakistan In Pacific Command Graphic? Map Triggers Outrage

On the day the US renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command as Pacific Command, it also shared a map showing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of Pakistan. The altered map has generated outrage in India, with critics calling it an incorrect map for not showing the entire Jammu and Kashmir as part of India. The map shows India in light green. However, the northern parts of J&K, including PoK and Aksai Chin, have been excluded from India’s map and shown as part of Pakistan. However, some observers pointed out that the US has always used PoK as part of Pakistan. The map also came hours after the US President met the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in France. Reports said that Modi raised the issue of killing of sailors by US Navy last week.

Social Media Reactions

Netizens online reacted to the latest US move, with some calling it ‘brazen’ while others saying there is nothing new in this.

“US Pacific Command had been using this map showing complete J&K outside India, but PoK as a part of Pakistan since March 2026. The name change from ‘Indo-Pacific’ to Pacific comes only now. Good that things are open now,” wrote a social media user.

US Pacific Command had been using this map showing complete J&K outside India but PoK as a part of Pakistan since March 2026. The name change from ‘Indo-Pacific’ to Pacific comes only now. Good that things are open now. pic.twitter.com/FcEAqwmfaF — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) June 17, 2026

However, others call this a normal practice, saying there is no deviation from the US in showing the Indian map.

“This “reporter” should update his GK and change his “breaking” news. US and many western nations and China have always show PoK under Pakistan. Nothing new,” another X user wrote.

This “reporter” should update his GK and change his “breaking” news. US and many western nations and China have always show PoK under Pakistan. Nothing new. https://t.co/sPHT2rfKTH — Siva (@Shiva_Uvacha) June 17, 2026

US Renames Indo-Pacific Command

The Department of War announced on Tuesday (local time) that the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will officially restore its name to the US Pacific Command (USPACOM). Originally established on January 1, 1947, by Former US President Harry S. Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States’ unified combatant commands.

The US Pacific Command works with its partners to promote development, enhance security, deter aggression and provide humanitarian assistance.

The US Pacific Command Leadership is with Admiral Samuel Paparo. While the USINDOPACOM Inspector General assists and advises the Commander and serves as the eyes, ears, voice, and conscience of the command as a fair and impartial fact finder in inspections and investigations, and by providing assistance to USPACOM personnel to enhance the Readiness, Warfighting, and Mission Capabilities of the command.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Why US Dropped ‘Indo’ From Indo-Pacific Command – What It Means For India, China And QUAD