LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7 eknath shinde Middle East War indian map air india’ christopher nolan bigg boss 20 latest world news AI acquisition business news ugc net Android 17 18k gold price Algeria national football team g7
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Did US Show PoK As Part Of Pakistan In Pacific Command Graphic? Map Triggers Outrage

Did US Show PoK As Part Of Pakistan In Pacific Command Graphic? Map Triggers Outrage

A fresh controversy has erupted after the US shared a map that appeared to show Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as part of Pakistan on the same day it renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command as Pacific Command. The move triggered strong reactions in India, with critics calling the depiction inaccurate and politically significant. The development also comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the US President at the G7 summit in France.

US map controversy erupts after Pacific Command rename shows PoK under Pakistan, triggering outrage in India. Photo: X
US map controversy erupts after Pacific Command rename shows PoK under Pakistan, triggering outrage in India. Photo: X

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-17 13:09 IST

On the day the US renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command as Pacific Command, it also shared a map showing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of Pakistan. The altered map has generated outrage in India, with critics calling it an incorrect map for not showing the entire Jammu and Kashmir as part of India. The map shows India in light green. However, the northern parts of J&K, including PoK and Aksai Chin, have been excluded from India’s map and shown as part of Pakistan. However, some observers pointed out that the US has always used PoK as part of Pakistan.  The map also came hours after the US President met the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in France. Reports said that Modi raised the issue of killing of sailors by US Navy last week. 

Social Media Reactions

Netizens online reacted to the latest US move, with some calling it ‘brazen’ while others saying there is nothing new in this.

“US Pacific Command had been using this map showing complete J&K outside India, but PoK as a part of Pakistan since March 2026. The name change from ‘Indo-Pacific’ to Pacific comes only now. Good that things are open now,” wrote a social media user.  

You Might Be Interested In

However, others call this a normal practice, saying there is no deviation from the US in showing the Indian map.

“This “reporter” should update his GK and change his “breaking” news. US and many western nations and China have always show PoK under Pakistan. Nothing new,” another X user wrote. 

US Renames Indo-Pacific Command

The Department of War announced on Tuesday (local time) that the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will officially restore its name to the US Pacific Command (USPACOM). Originally established on January 1, 1947, by Former US President Harry S. Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States’ unified combatant commands.

The US Pacific Command works with its partners to promote development, enhance security, deter aggression and provide humanitarian assistance.

The US Pacific Command Leadership is with Admiral Samuel Paparo. While the USINDOPACOM Inspector General assists and advises the Commander and serves as the eyes, ears, voice, and conscience of the command as a fair and impartial fact finder in inspections and investigations, and by providing assistance to USPACOM personnel to enhance the Readiness, Warfighting, and Mission Capabilities of the command.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Why US Dropped ‘Indo’ From Indo-Pacific Command – What It Means For India, China And QUAD

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did US Show PoK As Part Of Pakistan In Pacific Command Graphic? Map Triggers Outrage
Tags: home-hero-pos-2indian mapkashmirPOKus centcomus newsWorld news

RELATED News

Plane erupts in flame after crash on Texas highway, video surfaces | Watch

Trump Grips PM Modi’s Arm While Climbing Single Step At G7, Viral Video Sparks Fresh Health Concerns| WATCH

Trump Grips PM Modi’s Arm While Climbing Single Step At G7, Viral Video Sparks Fresh Health Debate | WATCH

Who Was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? 24-Year-Old Killed In Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash

‘Most Famous Couple On Instagram’: Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Reply To PM Modi At G7 | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Toy Story 5 Release Date In India: Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know

Gujarat TAT HS Result 2026 Declared: How to Download Scorecard and Check Qualifying Marks

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 17.06.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 70H 59696

‘Ye S*le B***ike Log’: Sanjay Raut Abuses Rebel MPs, Asks Media 'Not to Cut' Remarks

Wipro To Set Up Applied AI Centre Of Excellence To Implement Anthropic Claude Models

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Goes For Steady Run Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

Did US Show PoK As Part Of Pakistan In Pacific Command Graphic? Map Triggers Outrage

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply

Delhi Weather Today June 17, 2026: When Will It Rain?

Air India Launches 'Basic' Fare Option With 15 kg Checked Baggage, No Free Meal

Did US Show PoK As Part Of Pakistan In Pacific Command Graphic? Map Triggers Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did US Show PoK As Part Of Pakistan In Pacific Command Graphic? Map Triggers Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did US Show PoK As Part Of Pakistan In Pacific Command Graphic? Map Triggers Outrage
Did US Show PoK As Part Of Pakistan In Pacific Command Graphic? Map Triggers Outrage
Did US Show PoK As Part Of Pakistan In Pacific Command Graphic? Map Triggers Outrage
Did US Show PoK As Part Of Pakistan In Pacific Command Graphic? Map Triggers Outrage

QUICK LINKS