At least eight people were reportedly killed and several others sustained injuries after a man opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday. As per the police officials quoted by the AP, there have been multiple casualties so far. As per reports, the gunman has surrendered to the police on scene. The shooting took place at the Tree Life Synagogue on the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburg. The gunman was described as a white man with a beard.

Reports said that among those who were killed at the synagogue – a prominent place of worship for Jews – two of them were police officers. The conditions of the injured police officials are not known. It was a Sabbath, one of the busiest days of the week for the synagogue when the incident took place.

Expected as Jews hater, the man killed three people on the ground floor of the synagogue. He then went to the basement where he shot dead around four people. It was on his way to the third floor where he killed another person in a bid to flee away from the spot.

After the shooting, the gunman was hiding on the third floor of the building. Police took the advantage and cornered him on the third floor. It was when a gunfire broke out between the police personnel and the gunman. During the gun battle, the man was injured and taken into the custody.

As per the eye witnesses, the gunman walked in yelling “‘All Jews must die”. It was after the exchange of gunfire that he surrendered. The number of casualties are yet to be confirmed by the police.

