The US government might come with a new move where it could stop allowing spouses of H-1B visa holders to work legally in the United States. If this really happens, it may affect more than 70,000 H-4 visas holders having the work permits in US. H-4 visa is a work permit which are acquired by the spouses of H-1B visa holders.

In a possible move by the US government which could affect Indians working in the nation, President Donald Trump’s administration might stop allowing spouses of H-1B visa holders to work legally in the United States. According to reports, lawmakers in the US have been informed about this by a top federal agency in the country.

If this really happens, it may affect more than 70,000 H-4 visas holders having the work permits in US. The system dates back to former US President Barack Obama’s regime.

H-4 visa is a work permit which are acquired by the spouses of H-1B visa holders. In US, there is a huge chunk of Indian spouses having the H-4 work permits but if such a move by the Trump administration is implemented, then it would have a devastating impact on Indians working in US. Moreover, H-4 visa holders are highly skilled professionals in India. Reports suggest that more than 100,000 H-4 visa holders have been benefited from this scheme.

This rule was implemented by the then Obama administration in 2015 allowing work permits for spouses who could have got employment as H-1B visa holders require a permanent resident status. Speaking on the matter, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Francis Cissna in a letter to Senator Chuck Grassley said, “A former communication is expected to be made later this summer. Our plans include proposing regulatory changes to remove H-4 dependent spouses from the class of aliens eligible for employment authorisation, thereby reversing the 2015 final rule that granted such eligibility.”

Francis Cissna also said such a move would require executive order to propose new rules and issue new guidance, to supersede or revise previous rules and guidance if appropriate, to protect the interests of United States workers in the administration of our immigration system …”

