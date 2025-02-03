Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
US Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuits Over Unauthorized Surgery And Sexual Harassment Allegations

A former patient claims she underwent an unauthorized mons-lift procedure without her consent, while a former employee accuses him of persistent sexual harassment.

US Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuits Over Unauthorized Surgery And Sexual Harassment Allegations


Prominent plastic surgeon Dr. David Pincus is facing multiple lawsuits alleging unauthorized medical procedures, sexual harassment, and medical malpractice.

A former patient who visited Pincus in 2021 for a tummy tuck claims she underwent an unauthorized mons-lift procedure without her consent. She alleges that after the surgery, Pincus told her, “You had a very low vagina, so I had to lift it up.” The patient now claims she needs an additional $40,000 surgery to correct the procedure.

Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

One of Pincus’ former employees has accused him of persistent sexual harassment, claiming he would grope her, lift her skirt, and insist that she call him “Daddy.” She further alleges that after performing a breast augmentation on her, Pincus remarked, “I can touch them whenever I want. I created you, and I own you.”

In another lawsuit, a different patient alleges that Pincus made inappropriate remarks towards her during a consultation, stating, “I’ll just take you home with me, and we’ll talk about this when we wake up in bed every morning.”

Past Legal Complaints

This is not the first time Pincus has faced legal trouble. In 2020, a lawsuit accused him of making inappropriate comments about the 15-year-old daughter of an employee who was interning at his clinic. Additionally, in 2022, a patient alleged that he ignored clear signs of infection after a breast reduction surgery, leading to severe sepsis, necrosis, and multiple emergency procedures, including skin grafts.

Pincus Denies Allegations

Dr. Pincus has dismissed the lawsuits as “baseless and frivolous.” His attorney stated that the surgeon is determined to fight these claims, calling them “a bad faith attempt to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.” Pincus has also defended his medical career, citing his treatment of over 7,000 patients and “thousands and thousands of happy reviews.”

As the lawsuits progress, patients and legal experts will be closely watching the case, which raises critical questions about medical ethics and patient consent in the field of cosmetic surgery.

