The US has hailed its close ties with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ahead of her meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, stressing the importance of cooperation on defense, trade and security in Europe, The Guardian reported.

According to Reuters, a senior US official told reporters ahead of the meeting that Trump considers Meloni a key intermediary with Europe on critical transatlantic issues, including NATO spending and the war in Ukraine.

“The two leaders have a very special relationship,” the official reportedly said during a conference call, adding that they plan to work closely on efforts to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end.

Just hours ahead of the meeting, Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told lawmakers that the government expects to meet NATO’s defense spending target of two percent of GDP this year, The Guardian reported.

“On paper, hitting the 2% goal would require about €11 billion,” Giorgetti explained during a parliamentary hearing, noting that Italy plans to adjust its accounting practices to align with NATO standards.

According to Reuters, Italy currently ranks among the lowest in NATO in terms of defense expenditure, and has come under increasing pressure from Washington to raise its contributions.

