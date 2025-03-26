Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
US Predicts Long Road To Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal As Conflict Continues

Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled on Wednesday that while the United States will review Russia’s proposed conditions for agreements with Ukraine, securing a peace deal remains a complex and prolonged process.

“It won’t be simple. It’ll take some time, but at least we’re on that road and we’re talking about these things,” Rubio stated during a news conference in Jamaica.

Ongoing Talks and a Temporary Black Sea Agreement

Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, Russia and Ukraine have separately engaged in discussions with US envoys in Saudi Arabia, resulting in an agreement to halt strikes in the Black Sea. The development comes as President Donald Trump pushes for an end to the conflict.

The Kremlin acknowledged on Wednesday that reviving a deal on Black Sea shipping hinges on meeting “a number of conditions.” Russia is also in discussions with the United States regarding potential sanctions relief.

US to Review Russia’s Conditions Carefully

While Russia has put forward specific demands, Rubio emphasized that not all of them fall under US jurisdiction.

“We’re going to evaluate that. Some of those conditions include sanctions that are not ours. They belong to the European Union,” he explained.

He further noted that US negotiators would thoroughly assess Russia’s terms before presenting their findings to President Trump, who will ultimately decide on the next steps.

Push for a Ceasefire and Resistance to Lifting Sanctions

Rubio expressed cautious optimism about ongoing dialogue between Russia and Ukraine regarding ceasefires, whether in the energy sector or in the Black Sea.

“I think it’s a good thing that we have both the Ukrainians and the Russians talking about ceasefires, be they energy or be they potentially in the Black Sea,” he said.

Previously, Rubio urged Russia to accept a proposed 30-day general ceasefire, which Ukraine had already agreed to, without any preconditions. French President Emmanuel Macron echoed this stance, reiterating that Russia should accept the proposal unconditionally while stressing that it remains “much too early” to consider lifting sanctions.

As discussions continue, the road to a lasting peace remains uncertain, but diplomatic engagements signal cautious progress in the ongoing conflict.

ALSO READ: NATO Chief Warns US And Europe: ‘Now Is Not The Time To Go It Alone’

 

