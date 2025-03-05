The United States is prepared for military conflict with China if necessary, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared, as tensions escalate over President Donald Trump's latest tariffs. The statement follows Beijing's vow of retaliation, raising fears of a broader confrontation between the two global powers.

The United States is prepared to engage in war with China if necessary, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared on Wednesday, following Beijing’s warning of retaliation in response to President Donald Trump’s newly imposed tariffs.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Hegseth addressed China’s recent assertion that it was “ready to fight” any “type of war,” saying, “We’re prepared.” He emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong military posture, stating, “Those who long for peace must prepare for war.”

US Rebuilding Military Strength: Pete Hegseth

Hegseth underscored the administration’s efforts to bolster the nation’s defense capabilities, citing the need to deter potential conflicts.

“That’s why we’re rebuilding our military. That’s why we’re re-establishing deterrence in the warrior ethos,” he said. “We live in a dangerous world with powerful, ascendant countries with very different ideology.”

Pointing to China’s growing military investments, Hegseth said, “They’re rapidly increasing their defense spending, modern technology — they want to supplant the United States. If we want to deter war with the Chinese or others, we have to be strong.”

China’s Retaliation to Tariffs

Hegseth’s remarks followed a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry late Tuesday, warning of resolute countermeasures if the US continued its tariff and trade war.

“If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

The statement came shortly after President Trump’s announcement that existing 10% tariffs on Chinese imports would be increased to 20%. In response, China imposed its own retaliatory tariffs of 10%-15% on a range of American agricultural and food products. Additionally, 25 US firms were placed under export and investment restrictions on national security grounds.

Reiterates Commitment to Peaceful Resolution

Despite the heightened rhetoric, Hegseth reiterated that President Trump maintained a positive relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and remained committed to finding peaceful solutions.

“Trump has a great relationship with President Xi, and we’re going to continue to push for historic peace and historic opportunities,” Hegseth said.

However, he emphasized the necessity of military readiness, adding, “My job as the secretary of defense is to make sure we’re ready. We need the defense spending, the capabilities, the weapons, and the posture in the Indo-Pacific, which is something we’re very much focused on.”

