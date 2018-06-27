US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused India of charging 100% tariffs on the import of American products. He further added that the tariffs need to be removed in a bid to maintain a healthy trade affair between the two countries. He further added that if the world's other top economies did not agree to remove the tariffs, the US is also going to charge tariffs on the import of goods.

Just a week ahead of maiden 2+2 dialogue with India, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused India of charging as high as 100% tariffs on the import of American goods. Taking a swipe at India, Trump said that we have countries like India, where they charge 100% tariff on US products. Earlier during the G7 summit in Canada’s Quebec City, while making a reference to India, Trump said that it is not G7, who have chared 100% tariffs. He further added that the talks with many countries are going on as the US charge them nothing and it could not continue like this.

He made the statement when he was asked about his recent decision to impose tariffs on the import of foreign products. He defended his decision, citing that he is just reacting to the imbalance of the trade that the US has with major trading partners including China, the European Union and India.

He said that the US has become a bank that everybody is robbing and it can’t continue anymore. He said the country recently suffered losses while trading with several countries including China and European Union, which has been putting great barriers so that our farmers can’t trade. recently, the US lost around $500 billion to China and $151 billion with the European Union.

During the G7 summit, he has asked all the countries to drop the tariffs and all barriers, but no one agreed to the deal at that time.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump said that the countries are negotiating with the US. He said that if the countries don’t want to negotiate, then the US will charge the tariffs too.

India and US are all set to hold their first 2+2 dialogue next week. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting the US for initiating the talks with their American counterparts Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis.

