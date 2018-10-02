US President Donald Trump on Monday, October 1, criticised India for the allegedly high tariffs on American products and said that New Delhi wants to have a trade deal with India only to please the American President. He referred India as "tariff king" and recalled his allegations that New Delhi has high tariff rate on various american products.

While he warned of imposing similar tariffs on India, Trump added that the India had called him to discuss trade deal with the US

United States President Donald Trump on Monday, October 1, affirmed during his White House news conference, that India wants to have trade deal with the US primarily to make him happy. He referred India as “tariff king” and recalled his allegations that New Delhi has levied high tariff rate on various american products. While he warned of imposing similar tariffs on India, Trump added that the India had called him to discuss trade deal with the US. According to media reports, the trade deal is being negotiated by the US Trade Representatives, Robert Lighthizer.

The development came to light when US officials asked them why does India want to have a trade deal with the US, Indian officials responded by saying that they wanted to keep the US President happy, as reported by the Economic Times. Meanwhile, Trump has also announced a new trade deal with neighbouring Mexico and Canada.

ALSO READ: IL&FS crisis: Arun Jaitley calls Congress a national saboteur, defends govt actions in dealing crisis

Trumps statement came just days after Assistant US Trade Representative Mark Linscott returned from India after having a detailed discussion with senior Indian officials on bilateral trade.

Earlier, Trump hogged headlines for his speech at the UN speech, where he branded Iran as n the “world’s leading sponsor of terrorism” and accused it of leading conflict across the Middle East.

“The Syrian regime’s butchery is enabled by Russia and Iran. The Iranian regime exports violence, terror and turmoil, ” said Trump.

ALSO READ: Caught on Camera: Pakistan bureaucrat steals Kuwaiti delegate’s wallet, arrested

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More