United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday tested positive for Coronavirus. Donald Trump shared this information in a tweet, he wrote that he and First Lady have tested positive for Covid-19. He added that they both would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, it was reported that Hope Hicks, a top adviser to President Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms. Trump tweeted that Hope Hicks, who had been working so hard without even taking a small break, had just tested positive for Covid 19. Trump wrote, “Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

The White House said in a statement that Trump “takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously” and that it followed guidelines for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible.

