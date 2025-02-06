US President Donald Trump Blames Air Traffic Control System For Deadly Crash

US President Donald Trump on Thursday attributed last week’s deadly collision between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter to an “obsolete” computer system used by US air traffic controllers

US President Donald Trump on Thursday attributed last week’s deadly collision between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter to an “obsolete” computer system used by US air traffic controllers. The crash, which occurred on January 29 near Ronald Reagan National Airport, claimed the lives of all 67 people aboard both aircraft.

Obsolete System Criticized

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, Trump emphasized the need for modernization of the country’s air traffic control system.

“A lot of mistakes happened,” Trump said. “I think what is going to happen is we’re all going to sit down and do a great computerised system for our control towers. Brand new — not pieced together, obsolete.”

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Trump had attributed the incident to diversity hiring programs. On Thursday, he redirected blame to outdated technology used by air traffic controllers.

Efforts to Improve Air Traffic Control

Trump criticized previous investments in trying to “renovate an old, broken system” instead of creating a new one. He claimed his private jet uses a foreign system due to the inadequacies of the current US infrastructure.

Federal officials have long raised concerns about the air traffic control system, highlighting issues such as staffing shortages, uncompetitive pay, long shifts, and intensive training requirements.

NTSB Investigation and Early Findings

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) report stated that the air traffic controller had received an alert about the converging aircraft while they were still more than 1.6 kilometers apart. The controller directed the helicopter to pass behind the plane after confirming that it had visual contact with the aircraft.

An early focus of the investigation is the altitude of the plane and helicopter. Data from the plane’s flight recorder indicated an altitude of 325 feet (99 meters), while the helicopter was recorded at 300 feet (91 meters), above its 200-foot (61-meter) flight ceiling.

The wreckage of the Black Hawk helicopter remains submerged, delaying further verification of flight data. Recovery is expected later this week.

Historical Context and Union Concerns

The crash is the deadliest in the US since November 12, 2001, when a jet crash in New York City killed 260 people.

Concerns have arisen that Trump’s push to reduce the federal workforce might exacerbate air traffic controller shortages. However, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association assured members that their roles are exempt from deferred resignation offers.

The union has urged members to reject these offers, emphasizing the critical national security and public safety responsibilities of air traffic controllers.

