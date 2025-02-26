US President Donald Trump Convenes First Cabinet Meeting Of Second Term, Elon Musk Attends

Elon Musk, who has been appointed as a senior adviser to the president, played a central role in discussions at the cabinet meet Led by Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump convened his first Cabinet meeting of his second term on Wednesday, with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in attendance.

Musk, who has been appointed as a senior adviser to the president and head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), played a central role in discussions aimed at downsizing the federal government.

Although Musk does not hold an official Cabinet position, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed his influence in government operations.

“Elon is working with the Cabinet secretaries and their staff every single day to identify waste, fraud, and abuse at these respective agencies. All of the Cabinet secretaries take the advice and direction of DOGE,” Leavitt stated.

Musk’s Role and Controversial Reforms

Musk has been at the center of a growing debate over government restructuring. His recent directive, which required all federal employees to justify their jobs in five bullet points or face potential termination, caused confusion and resistance across agencies. While some departments urged their employees to comply, others, such as the FBI under Director Kash Patel, advised their staff to ignore the order.

The directive has already led to significant resignations within DOGE, with nearly one-third of its staff stepping down in protest. Meanwhile, thousands of federal employees, primarily those on probationary status, have reportedly been dismissed since Trump’s return to office.

Musk defended his aggressive cost-cutting measures during the Cabinet meeting, warning about the country’s mounting debt. “We simply cannot sustain as a country $2 trillion deficits. Just the interest on the national debt now exceeds the Defense Department’s spending. If this continues, the country will become de facto bankrupt,” he said. Musk also revealed that he has received significant backlash, including threats, due to his policies.

Trump: ‘Some Disagree With Elon’

Trump acknowledged that some members of his Cabinet had differing views on Musk’s approach. “Some of them disagree a little bit with Elon,” he admitted. However, he reaffirmed his trust in Musk’s efforts, later posting on Truth Social that all Cabinet members are “extremely happy with Elon.”

As the administration pushes forward with its agenda, Trump is expected to sign additional executive orders later in the day. The White House has indicated that these measures will focus on further government restructuring, economic reforms, and national security.

