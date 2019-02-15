Donald Trump declares national emergency: The United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced a national emergency to build a border wall on the US-Mexico border. Donald Trump reiterated that the border wall work will be completed without funding from Congress.

Donald Trump declares national emergency: The United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced national emergency to build a border wall on the US-Mexico border. Donald Trump reiterated that the border wall work will be completed without funding from Congress. The US President repeated his claim to build the US-Mexico border wall to avoid the invasion of drugs, gangs, human traffickers and undocumented migrants. “I am going to be signing a national emergency,” Trump said.

The speaker of the Senate and Donald Trump’s Democratic nemesis in Congress Nancy Pelosi had earlier said that declaring such an emergency would be a gross abuse of the power by the president.

Donald Trump is due to sign the plan along with a spending bill aimed at preventing a repeat of a recent government shutdown. Trump announced the plan after Congress refused to pay for a wall in the bill. Responding to Donald Trump’s move, Democrats representatives said that they would challenge the president’s decision in the courts.

