Just a few days after it was reported that FBI had raided US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, the White House on Tuesday issued a statement stating that President Trump has the power to fire the special prosecutor Robert Mueller. The official statement also reportedly stoked a fear that Trump may end the investigation that seems to be nearing to the Oval Office. After sticking to the statement that Robert Muller’s removal was not under consideration, US Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that President Trump has the power to remove Muller from the investigation. The statement read, “We have been advised that the president certainly has the power to make that decision.”

The following update comes in after Donald Trump had expressed displeasure over the raid on his lawyer’s offices. Robert Mueller, a special counsel was appointed in May last year. He was appointed to investigate the Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential election in Donald Trump’s favour. Reportedly he had increasingly dug into the evidence of alleged money laundering, a series of frauds and justice obstruction in Trump’s inner circle. During the investigations, at least four of Trump’s aides have either been indicted or pleaded guilty. One of the four people indicted by Muller included Trump’s 2016 campaign head Paul Manafort. Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor was also named in the investigation by Muller.

Reports suggest that the noose seems to tighten around the people who were reportedly involved in the meddling. After Trump’s four close aides were indicted, his personal lawyer seems to the recent one caught in the crosshairs. The personal lawyer of Trumps holds the secrets about many of personal and financial dealings done by UP President Donald Trump.

