US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States will be in effect for 60 days, after which, the decision regarding any possible extension will be evaluated based on economic conditions of the country. He said that he may sign the executive order to suspend immigration on Wednesday. “I will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States. This pause will be in effect for 60 days, after which the need for an extension or modification will be evaluated based on economic conditions at the time,” Trump said at a daily briefing at the White House. On Monday, Trump had announced that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Not just this, Trump has also wished North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, well amid the reports of his poor health “These are reports that came out (about his illness). We don’t know. We don’t know. Though I have had a very good relationship with him. I can only say I wish him well. If he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, then it is a very serious condition,” Trump said at a daily briefing on Tuesday. This comes after a US intelligence official had said that North Korea’s leader is in grave danger following surgery this month.

Talking about the immigration, “In light of the attack from the invisible enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our great American citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump said on Twitter.The order would mark an extraordinary use of executive power by Trump, who, just hours earlier, spoke about the ability of certain states to begin reopening their economies despite the threat of the virus, The Hill reported.The suspension of all immigration would serve as an extension on the travel restrictions that the Trump administration has already imposed on most of Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, Iran and South Korea.

Trump has spent much of his presidency pushing to restrict immigration into the States. Last year, he also pushed for construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border, implemented policies that limited migrants from applying for asylum and overseen the separation of families who cross into the country illegally.Meanwhile, Trump in the daily briefing on Tuesday also said that 20 states are preparing to reopen their economies soon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”Since we announced our guidelines on opening up America. 20 states representing 40 per cent of the US population have announced that they are making plans and preparations to safely restart their economies in the very near future,” Trump said on Tuesday.

Talking about North Korea leader Kim Jong Un health, On April 15, Kim absence at his grandfather’s birthday celebration had raised speculation about his well-being. He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting, according to intelligence reports cited by CNN. Meanwhile, South Korea had responded by saying that it has seen no unusual signs suggesting that North Korean leader is ill, government officials said on Tuesday. “There is nothing unusual going on in North Korea. It’s not true,” a government official was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok also said that nothing unusual has been detected in North Korea.”No unusual signs have been identified inside North Korea. There is nothing we can confirm with regard to Chairman Kim’s alleged health problem,” Kang was quoted as saying. Kim’s absences from official state media often spark speculation and rumours about his health. North Korea has no free press and is often a black hole when it comes to the country’s leadership. Analysts are heavily reliant on scanning state media dispatches and watching propaganda videos for any semblance of a clue. Kim last appeared in North Korean state media on April 11. April 15 — North Korea’s most important holiday, is the anniversary of the birth of the country’s founding father, Kim Il Sung

