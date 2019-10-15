US President Donald Trump in yet another development imposed sanctions on Turkey and said the US will destroy the economy of Turkey if they failed to negotiate with Kurdish forces in Syria.

US President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on Turkey over the accusation of releasing ISIS fighters and putting the lives of thousands of people living in Syria at risk. Last week, the Turkish forces had launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters just after the US withdrew forces from the territory. Trump had also stopped the 100 billion dollars trade deal with Syria after the decision.

The United States has also banned Turkish officials including its defense and energy ministers. Trump has clearly warned Turkey leaders that the US will take the strict steps to destroy the Ankara’s economy if the country faile3d to take steps to stop the cross-border assault on Kurdish forces.

Trump had spoken to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and had clearly stated that the US wants to stop Turkey’s invasion in Syria. Trump is also sending Vice-President Mike Pence along with the security advisor and other officials to Turkey to begin the negotiations with the government.

During all these years, Syria has been battling to end terrorism in the country. So far more than 7 lakh people have been killed and millions have been disappeared soon after ISIS took control of the region. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad along with Iranian forces and Turkey’s support successfully crushed the terrorists in the country. Thousands of people have shifted to Turkey and the country has been helpful to Syria to allow the refugees inside their territory.



Turkey has been also the major exporter of Syria as most of the articles in the region are Turkish-based and the two countries also shared the boundary with well-equipped agencies. Meanwhile, Iranian and Afghani forces are also guarding the shrines which were also destroyed by the ISIS-claimed bombings.

