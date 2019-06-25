United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iran of obliteration if it attacks any American or US military. He accused Iran of violating International norms. The comments came after Iran last week downed US spy drone which was violating the territory rules. He accused Iran of supporting terrorism.

US President Donald Trump warns Iran of obliteration, says any more attack on anything American will be met with force: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iran to be ready for total destruction if it attacks any part of the U.S. military. In a series of tweets, President Trump said that Iranian leadership doesn’t understand the words nice or compassion, they never have. He said that the wonderful Iranian people are suffering, and for no reason at all. Their leadership spends all of its money on terror, and little on anything else. The U.S. has not forgotten Iran’s use of IED’s & EFP’s (bombs), which killed 2000 Americans, and wounded many more.

On Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed new U.S. sanctions on supreme and spiritual leader Syed Ali Khamenei and called the sanctions as outrageous and idiotic and described the White House as mentally retarded.

BREAKING: Iran's President Rouhani mocks President Trump, says the White House is "afflicted by mental retardation." — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2019

Reacting over the Rouhani’s comments, Trump said that Iran does not understand reality. He asserted that the thing Iran understand is strength and power, and the USA is by far the most powerful military force in the world, with 1.5 trillion dollars invested over the last two years alone.

Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words “nice” or “compassion,” they never have. Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said that the useless sanctioning of Khamenei and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif means the permanent closure of the doors of diplomacy. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also called Iran reaction immature and childlike.

….The wonderful Iranian people are suffering, and for no reason at all. Their leadership spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else. The U.S. has not forgotten Iran’s use of IED’s & EFP’s (bombs), which killed 2000 Americans, and wounded many more… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

On Monday, Trump administration sanctioned Khamenei and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to put pressurize Iran after it downed US drone last week.

….Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

