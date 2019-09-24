US President Donald Trump once again offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue in his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. The US President said there's always a solution.

US President Donald Trump once again offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue at a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. At the start of the meeting the United States President Donald Trump said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Priem Minister Imran Khan want him to mediate an agreement between them over the Kashmir issue, he is up to it.

The meeting between Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump took place one day after the massive gathering titled Howdy, Modi, where Prime Minister Modi along with the US President showed all-out support for each other.

Trump ensured that the USA will fight alongside India against radical Islam terrorism. Trump did not express any cause for concern over India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 which took away the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the bilateral meeting between Donald Trump and Imran Khan was aimed to be focused on the Kashmir and Afghanistan issue along with the regional security problems.

Last week, the US President said that a lot of progress has been made to defuse the ongoing tensions between the two South-Asian countries.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met with several lawmakers including US Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsay Graham on Sunday to talk about the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan and also opposed India’s decision to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan also met US special envoy for Afghan peace process Zalmay Khalilzad and discussed Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.

