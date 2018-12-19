The White House on Wednesday confirmed that over 2000 US troops have been withdrawn from Syria as per ordered by President Donald Trump. According to the officials related to the matter, Trump has ordered a rapid withdrawal of the US troops from Syria within 30 days, citing America has defeated the Islamic States in Syria.

The White House on Wednesday confirmed that over 2000 US troops have been withdrawn from Syria as per ordered by President Donald Trump. According to the officials related to the matter, Trump has ordered a rapid withdrawal of the US troops from Syria within 30 days, citing America has defeated the Islamic States in Syria. Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Trump tweeted: “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.” However, he did not make his decision public on the microblogging site.

Confirming the orders, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders noted in a statement that the US troops had already started to return home as the US shifts to the next phase of this campaign. However, Sanders did not give any details of the campaign she has been talking about. The statement also read, “the US and its allies stood ready to re-engage at all levels to defend American interests whenever necessary, and we will continue to work together to deny radical Islamist terrorist territory, funding, support and any means of infiltrating our borders”.

We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

As per reports, the sudden move made by the US President marks an abrupt reversal of the American military strategy in the Middle East. Besides this, the decision leaves US’s Kurdish allies with larger instability.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has refused to make any comments with the regard while an official has called it a “huge Obama-like mistake”. Also, pockets of fighters remain in Syria to ensure IS did not try to reassemble in Syria.

