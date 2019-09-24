At the United Nations Headquarters, US President Donald Trump likened PM Narendra Modi with American rockstar Elvis Persley for his massive popularity across the world.

US President Donald Trump lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and called him Elvis Presley, a famous American singer and actor, during the press conference at the United Nation Headquarters in New York on Tuesday. It was the 2nd meeting for both the leaders in the last 36 hours. While interacting with the media, Donald Trump said relations between India and the United States have been strengthening and PM Narendra Modi is a good friend to him.

Donald Trump lauded PM Modi’s popularity saying Indians love this gentleman to his right. People went crazy, he is like an American version of Elvis, after PM Modi addressed over 50,000 Indian at the Howdy Event on Sunday.

Trump said Indian Prime Minister is a great gentleman and a great leader. He also called PM Modi Father of India for taking tough decisions. “There was a lot of dissension, fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father. Maybe he is Father of India.”

#WATCH US President: I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting&he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the Father of India…They love this gentleman to my right. People went crazy, he is like an American version of Elvis. pic.twitter.com/w1ZWYiaOSu — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

On the sidelines of UNGA, US President Donal Trump said India and the US would be signing trade deals soon. He further said that India is lucky to have such Prime Minister who is capable of handling and curbing terrorism.

On the issue of terrorism, Trump stressed on the need for a dialogue between India and Pakistan. He said that PM Imran Khan and PM Narendra Modi would get together and something good would happen soon. “I think a lot of good things will come from that meeting,” said Trump.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App