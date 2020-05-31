US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he will postpone the G7 summit, which was scheduled to take place in June as he plans for expansion in the group’s membership. Trump said that he doesn’t think G7 properly represents what is actually going on in the world. It has become an outdated group of countries. He added that he would like to invite other countries like India, Russia, South Korea, Australia in the summit too.

He also said that G7 can be scheduled for September or it can either be held before UN General Assembly. The leaders of these seven countries had scheduled the meet by video conference in late June after Covid-19 quick plans to gather at Camp David. Last week, Trump said that he could hold the gathering at the White House.

G7 holds annual meetings to discuss International economic coordination and the condition of the entire world. The meet includes advanced countries like France, Italy, Germany, Japan, the United States, Britain, and Canada. The focus of this meeting is the struggle of all the countries in the fight against coronavirus.

Recently, Trump also claimed that he spoke to PM Modi and he was not in a good mood over the India and China border conflict. Later there were reports that both Modi and Trump had their last conversation in April which was on the subject of hydroxychloroquine. Moreover, Trump also wanted to mediate between the two countries in the border conflict but soon after India rejected the order and said that the border issue is bilateral between India and China.

