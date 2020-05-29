US President Donald Trump reiterates his offer to mediate between India and China over the border issue, says he spoke to PM Modi and he is not in a good mood over the conflict.

Reiterating his order to mediate on the border conflict between India and China, US President Donald Trump said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is not in a good mood over the border dispute between the two countries. US President said that both the countries have powerful militaries. He said that Indians like him. He added that he also likes Modi as he is a great gentleman.

On Wednesday, Trump also expressed himself on a tweet that he is ready, willing, and able to mediate in the conflict between the two countries. He also said that if called for help, he will definitely intervene in the matter. India on Wednesday also responded to Trump’s offer to mediate in the matter and said that it is engaged in peacefully handling the situation currently.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that both the sides have established mechanisms both at diplomatic and military levels to resolve the issue. He added that the country wants to resolve this peacefully. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also said that both India and China have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve all the issues through dialogues.

#WATCH "We have a big conflict going on between India & China, 2 countries with 1.4 billion people & very powerful militaries. India is not happy & probably China is not happy, I did speak to PM Modi, he is not in a good mood about what's going on with China": US President Trump pic.twitter.com/1Juu3J2IQK — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Now, this is not the first time when Trump offered to mediate. Earlier, also Trump also offered the same offer between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, which was then rejected by the Narendra Modi government which states that the third party has no role in bilateral issues.

